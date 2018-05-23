The world of cycling is very diverse, whether it’s the bikes we ride, the races we compete in, or the wide range of terrain we tackle on two wheels. The June issue of VeloNews magazine contains the widest array of stories we’ve done in quite some time, from the world of mountain biking and gravel to WorldTour pro racing. Apart from the two-wheeled machines, they all share one thing in common: compelling stories.

In the world of mountain biking, Fred Dreier profiles Geoff Kabush, a 41-year-old who remains one of North America’s top off-road riders. He’s done it by shifting with the racing landscape.

Kabush often blends gravel racing into his schedule. The world of long distance dirt adventures is growing like wildfire. Spencer Powlison tells the story of how Land Run 100, and other gravel events like it, are helping to grow gravel cycling’s grassroots popularity — one hug at a time.

Back in the world of professional road racing, it has been an exciting spring season. Andrew Hood writes about how the northern classics will be remembered for the epic battle between Peter Sagan and the Quick-Step Floors team. On the women’s side of the sport, Dane Cash writes about how a challenging classics season showed us what Coryn Rivera is really made of. (Spoiler alert: She’s tough as nails.)

In the tech department’s Service Course segment, we test two innovative gravel bikes, Lennard Zinn determines how low you really should go when it comes to tire pressure, and Zinn also simplifies the sometimes scary process of bleeding hydraulic disc brakes.

