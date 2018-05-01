VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews the Giro d’Italia 2018

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The first grand tour of the 2018 season gets underway on Friday. The Giro d’Italia kicks off with a time trial in Jerusalem, making it the first grand tour to begin beyond European soil.

The start list is an impressive one, with Chris Froome (Sky) making an attempt at the first half of a Giro-Tour double — assuming he is not suspended for his adverse analytical finding for Salbutamol — and he’s not the only big name set to be in attendance. Defending champ Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), and rising star Miguel Ángel López (Astana) will also be in the mix for the three-week race.

The Recon Ride talks route and favorites ahead of the Italian grand tour — and also hears from GC contender Simon Yates, who forms part of a dangerous Mitchelton-Scott two-pronged attack with Esteban Chaves.

