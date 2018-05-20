Home / Giro d'Italia / Pro Bike: Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
Pro Bike: Elia Viviani’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
By
Dan Cavallari Published
May. 20, 2018
Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Elia Viviani has already stood on the top podium step three times during the 2018 Giro d’Italia. But since the race hit the hills, Viviani’s been quiet aboard his Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Viviani currently wears the purple points leader jersey, hence the custom color scheme. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc A bit of purple bar tape is enough to remind fans who’s in charge of the Giro sprints. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Viviani is one of a handful of riders on disc brakes at the 2018 Giro. If there was any doubt that disc brakes would catch on in the peloton, it may be time to put those doubts to rest. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Tarmacs generally don’t come built with aero handlebars. But the Quick Step sprinter likely prefers the stiff flat top bars, even on climbing stages. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Sprinter buttons poke out from beneath Viviani’s purple tape. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc A 120mm Pro stem gives Viviani the length and drop he needs to get into an aggressive sprint position. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc A team mechanic affixes a stage explainer to Viviani’s stem before Stage 15. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc No need to stop for directions when your map is glued to your stem. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Specialized recently launched its proprietary power meter. Viviani uses it in conjunction with a Shimano Dura-Ace crankset. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc 32-tooth cogs were the order of the day for many riders during stage 14’s climb up Monte Zoncolan. Viviani kept his cassette gearing for Stage 15 too. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc He also ran a 39-tooth small ring up front.Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc The clouds dropped a bit of rain throughout the day. Viviani ran S-Works Turbo tubulars with Gripton compound. They’re marked as 24mm tires, but given the width of the Roval rims, it’s likely these tires measured larger than that.Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani Shortly after signing in, Viviani looked cool and relaxed as he chatted moments before the stage start. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani's S-Works Tarmac Disc Viviani’s enpurpling continued with a custom purple cover sticker for his Garmin. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani More purple. You can never have enough. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Elia Viviani Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com