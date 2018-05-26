Pinot expected to abandon Giro d’Italia

Want to watch the Giro d’Italia? Stream all the stages on Fubo.tv for a special first-month introductory rate of $19.99. Subscribe now >>

Thibaut Pinot was taken to the hospital due to fever and dehydration following his implosion during stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia, according to the Groupama-FDJ team twitter account. He is expected to abandon the race prior to the final stage in Rome on Sunday.

“He is suffering from dehydration and fever,” said team sport director Martial Gayant. “When he arrived at the hotel, we were worried and called an ambulance.”

“Thibaut will stay overnight for observation. The abandonment is inevitable. It is impossible for him, in his condition, to get back on the bike,” added Gayant.

The Frenchman suffered a monumental collapse on Saturday after being dropped on the penultimate climb. Prior to the stage, he was sitting in third place overall, but he would go on to lose over 40 minutes by the finish line and forfeit any chance of a high overall finish.