Home / Giro d'Italia / Giro Photo Essay: Zoncolan caps off week two
Giro Photo Essay: Zoncolan caps off week two
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
May. 22, 2018
Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 Week 2 of the 2018 Giro d’Italia began with the morning sign-on ritual for the riders. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 Under the lead of the maglia rosa, the peloton made its way up the first climb of the day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 The peloton climb togther over the day’s first mountain pass. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 Matej Mohoric came out on top from the late race attack with Nico Denz. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 Week 2 arrived and Simon Yates continued his run in the pink race leader’s jersey as the race headed toward the big mountains of the north. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 10 Another maglia ciclamino was awaiting Elia Viviani at the finish of stage 10 in Gualdo Tadino. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Esteban Chaves took his spot on the start line of stage 11 in Assisi with the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli over his shoulder. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Elia Viviani led the peloton away from Assisi on stage 11. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Zdenek Stybar put his power to use on the final climb near the finish in Osimo as he looked to grab another stage win for his Quick-Step Floors team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Race leader Simon Yates rode attentively near the front as the peloton hit the cobbled climb into Osimo with 5km left in the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Tom Dumoulin rode with his eyes on Simon Yates, aiming to not lose any more time to the Brit. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Simon Yates surprised all his rivals with an attack in the final meters of a stage where no one expected any significant time loss. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Maximilian Schachmann put in another solid ride, showing his long-term potential for the grand tours. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 11 Despite a crash in the final kilometers, Michael Woods maintained his top-20 overall placing as the Giro made its way into the second week. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 Pink mania was strewn about at the start village in Osimo for stage 12. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 The Trofeo Senza Fine was basking in the sun and blue skies at the start in Osimo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 Stage 12 from Osimo to Imola took the peloton along the seaside as the race headed north. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 The hilly final circuit of the race track in Imola was tailor-made for Tim Wellens. The Belgian made a solo effort with 15km to go. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 Despite numerous attacks in the final kilometers, Sam Bennett brought home the victory in a bunch sprint on the famous Italian race track at Imola. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 12 Sam Bennett emerged after his second stage win of the 2018 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 13 Riders passed the Castello Estense di Ferrara on their way to the sign-on for stage 13. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 13 Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton on the way to the anticipated sprint finish in Nervesa della Battaglia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 13 Elia Viviani gestured to everyone to stay calm as he took his third stage victory of the race in Nervesa della Battaglia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 13 Simon Yates soaked in the media blitz as he continued his reign in pink. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Monte Zoncolan maintained its time-honored tradition of being one of the most popular mountain finishes in the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Chris Froome left all his rivals behind on the Monte Zoncolan on stage 14. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Simon Yates gave everything to keep rival and stage winner Chris Froome in his sights. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Chris Froome bounced back on the Monte Zoncolan with a dramatic solo victory on the famed mountain. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Tom Dumoulin lost minimal time on the Zoncolan as the race headed toward the next time trial after the rest day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 Thibaut Pinot dug deep on the Monte Zoncolan to maintain his overall position in the race. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 14 George Bennett and Richard Carapaz reached the finish on the Monte Zoncolan some two minutes behind stage winner Chris Froome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Mornings on the Giro d’Italia are all about routines and rituals that often include the official newspaper of the race, La Gazzetta dello Sport. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Elia Viviani lined up at the start of stage 15 in the maglia ciclamina which he has held since stage 2 of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Miguel Angel Lopez patiently awaited the start of stage 15 in his first day in the maglia bianca. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 The peloton traversed the winding roads of the mountains on route to Sappada. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Another mountain stage and another solo victory for the British rider Simon Yates in Sappada. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Simon Yates proved once again to be the strongest rider on the Giro d’Italia with his third stage victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Tom Dumoulin fought to line in Sappada hoping to stay within striking distance of Yates in the upcoming time trial. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 Chris Froome was suffering again as the road tilted up, and he relied heavily on teammate Wout Poels to help limit his losses. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia, week two: Stage 15 The second week of the Giro finished as it started with Simon Yates in the leader’s maglia rosa. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com