Giro fireworks: Froome attacks, Yates falls out of pink in stage 19

BARDONECCHIA, Italy (VN) — Team Sky blew up the Giro d’Italia with a searing solo attack by Chris Froome midway through Friday’s 19th stage at the Giro d’Italia.

Overnight leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) ceded the pink jersey after struggling on the lower flanks of the Colle delle Finestre.

Froome uncorked a solo long-distance attack once the race hit the graveled sectors of the climb high in the Italian Alps.

Froome summited at 73.3 kilometers at the Cima Coppi at the Giro’s high point riding alone with 110km left to go.

An elite chase group with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) paced over the top at 38 seconds back. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) was more than two minutes back and Yates was more than 11 minutes behind Froome at the summit.

The fireworks upended the Giro with just two hard stages left to race.

Dumoulin rode into the virtual pink jersey and Froome was in virtual second place.

