Giro d’Italia tech gallery: In the pits for stage 15
By
Dan Cavallari Published
May. 20, 2018
Wood Art Bikes Milos Smilnak cruised around the team paddock before Stage 15 on his incredible wooden bike, created in the image of the Giro’s host country. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Wood Art Bikes Smilnak’s creation sports incredible details to honor both the country and the race. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Wood Art Bikes His helmet was bedecked with wood bits to.Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Wood Art Bikes Dog is his copilot. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin Last year’s champ always seems to be in close pursuit of this year’s race leader, Simon Yates. Can Dumoulin make up enough time in the time trial to make a run at the pink jersey? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Dumoulin's Giant Don’t ever let ’em tell you all the pros slam their stems. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Italian flair Even the street signs are romantic and picturesque in northern Italy. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Fan bikes: on point Fat, full-suspension e-bike. That’s a mouthful, and seemingly a lot of fun. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Bontrager Aeolus wheels Some Trek-Segafredo riders like Laurent Didier have been running disc-equipped bikes during the 2018 Giro d’Italia, which was a good time for Bontrager to roll out its new Aeolus XXX4 disc wheels. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com That saddle tho There’s a lot of cool vintage gear rolling around the Giro this year. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com An old beauty Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Joe Dombrowski You have to look closely, but it looks like Joe Dombrowski is growing out his ‘stache. In fact, several EF Education First Drapac p/b Cannondale riders have fuzz coming in on their upper lips. Speaking of which…Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Mitch Docker for the win …apologies to Joe Dombrowski. It’s hard to compete in the mustache Olympics against a seasoned pro like Docker. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Alessandro De Marchi's shoes De Marchi’s shoes look worn, but it seems those slits are actually there on purpose. Gotta let those dogs breathe. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Fun with colors Plain black is so 2017. Colors are in. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Fun with colors Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com