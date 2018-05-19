Home / Giro d'Italia / Giro d’Italia Tech Gallery: In the pits for stage 14 Giro d’Italia Tech Gallery: In the pits for stage 14By Dan Cavallari Published May. 19, 2018 Monte ZoncolanThe clouds threatened Monte Zoncolan all day but the rain held off until Chris Froome was well across the line. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comEsteban ChavesChaves had another tough day. After the stage, he took time for photos with kids, but it was clear the Zoncolan had taken its toll on him. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comChaves' dedicationChaves honors a loved one who passed on with some custom shoe artwork. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comPaolo BettiniYou never know who you’ll see when you’re buying an espresso at the Giro. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMechanics on motosTeam mechanics hitched rides on the back of motorcycles for the final 11 kilometers of Stage 14. The road that leads to the Zoncolan summit is narrow even when it’s not choked with fans. So team cars peeled off early and left the support duties to mechanics toting spare bikes on their shoulders. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCannondale sponge protectionCarrying even the lightest bikes for 12 kilometers can be uncomfortable. So mechanics got creative with sponges and pads as cushions. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comTom DumoulinTom Dumoulin lost seconds to Simon Yates on the Zoncolan. Yet he seemed positive after the stage. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comBig gears, big stretchBig gears were the order of the day. While specific gearing varied by rider, the lowest combinations were 34 tooth chainrings paired with 32-tooth cogs in the cassette. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comBig gears, big stretchThose big combos put a lot of strain on drivetrain components. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comFroome's UltegraChris Froome ran a Shimano Ultegra rear derailleur rather than his typical Dura-Ace. Ultegra rear derailleurs are designed to better handle large cogs, like the 32-tooth cog on his cassette. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comFroome's chainringsFroome also ran a 34-tooth inner chainring to ease the burden of the Zoncolan’s steep slope. The 34-32 tooth combo explains his high cadence in the last few kilometers of the stage. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCoolest bike of the dayFan bikes are often more interesting than the pros’ rigs. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSecond coolest bike of the dayAnyone know the vintage of this one? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comStybar on discsTrek-Segafredo’s Laurent Didier spent a lot of time on camera during his late-stage chase. He was on disc brakes. But He wasn’t the only one: Quick-Step’s Zdenek Stybar also ran disc brakes on his S-Works Tarmac. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSnazzy Chris King hubsIgor Anton sported some flashy hubs on his Enve wheels. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comWhistle while you workSeveral riders made the cruise down from the finish line to the team buses equipped with whistles to clear the fans out of the road. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comDavide FormoloDavide Formolo spins his legs after the stage and has a snack. Despite losing time to the race leaders, Formolo was in good spirits and happy to have the Zoncolan behind him. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSvein TuftMitchelton-Scott’s strong man Svein Tuft remains popular outside the team buses during his last grand tour. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comFabio AruHis face says it all. Aru looked dejected and tired as he sat on the steps of the team bus, taking interviews. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSimon YatesSimon Yates finished close behind Chris Froome. For a moment on the steepest pitches of the final kilometer, it looked as though Yates might catch Froome, but Yates assured the crowd that he was pleased with his performance. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comChris FroomePhoto: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com