The 2018 Giro d’Italia’s 17 biggest climbs

A race always known for its brutal mountain stages, this year’s Giro holds six summit finishes. The race will finish atop Mount Etna, Montevergine, Gran Sasso, Zoncolan, Jafferau, and Cervinia. The highest peak will be the Colle delle Finestre at 2,178m. In keeping with tradition, the highest climb of each year’s Giro is dedicated to Fausto Coppi, the Italian cycling legend who died in 1960, as the Cima Coppi.

Here’s a look at the 17 most notable climbs of this year’s edition, by the numbers.

Etna (1,736m): 15km at 6.5%. Cat. 1.

Stage 8 (Montevergine di Mercogliano):

Montevergine (1,260m): 17.1km at 5%. Cat 2.

Roccaraso (1,252m): 6.9km at 6.5%. Cat 2.

Calascio (1,190m): 13.5km at 6%. Cat 2.

Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore, 2,135m): 26.5km at 3.9%. Cat 1.

Fonte della Creta (1,254m): 15.7km at 5.8%. Cat 2.

Passo Duron (1,069m): 4.4km at 9.6%. Cat 2.

Mount Zoncolan (1,730m): 10.1km at 11.9%. Cat 1.

Passo Tre Croci (1,805m): 7.9km at 7.3%. Cat 2.

Passo di Sant’Antonio (1,470m): 8.3km at 7.5%. Cat 2.

Pratonevoso (1,607m): 13.9km at 6.9%. Cat 1.

Colle del Lys (1,311m): 13.8km at 4.3%. Cat 2.

Colle delle Finestre (2,178m): 18.5km at 9.2%. Cima Coppi.

Bardonecchia (Jafferau, 1,908m): 7.2km at 9.1%. Cat 1.

Col Tsecore (1,623m): 16km at 7.7%. Cat 1.

Col Saint-Pantaléon (1,664m): 16.5km at 7.2 %. Cat 1.

Cervinia (2,001m): 18.2km at 5.3%. Cat 1.