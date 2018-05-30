Home / Gallery / Photo Essay / Giro Photo Essay: A final week, a final dramatic twist
Giro Photo Essay: A final week, a final dramatic twist
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
May. 30, 2018
Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates The third week of the 2018 Giro commenced with a 34.2km time trial from Trento to Roveretto in the Lake Garda area of the country. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dennis Rohan Dennis powered his way to victory on the stage 16 time trial making up for his defeat in Jerusalem. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin was on the hunt for time to make up against race leader Simon Yates but came up short in his efforts. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates Maglia rosa Simon Yates pulled off the incredible by coming in within the time limit that he needed to maintain the leader’s jersey after a technical individual time trial on stage 16. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dennis Time trial specialist Rohan Dennis celebrated his win on the podium in the town of Rovereto. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Riva del Garda Stage 17 started in the lakeside village of Riva del Garda where riders signed in onstage along the majestic backdrop of the Dolomites and the iconic waterside harbor on Lake Garda. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates Simon Yates continued his reign in the maglia rosa as the final mountain stages loomed ahead. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Peloton The peloton raced through the finish town of Iseo on a 29km loop before crossing the line. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Sprint finish The flat finish in Iseo was hit with a torrential downpour over the final kilometers of racing making for a dicey sprint finish with Elia Viviani coming out on top. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Celebration Fabio Sabatini celebrated the teamwork that brought Elia Viviani to victory in Iseo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Viviani Elia Viviani rejoiced in another stage win for his team Quick-Step Floors in Iseo as the maglia ciclamino. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates A pensive Simon Yates emerged to take another maglia rosa on the eve of the final swing through the mountains in the 2018 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: High mountains Stage 18 brought the race from the flatlands outside Milano to the high Alps near Cuneo for the first of three tough mountain stages. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Tifosi Fans kept track of the live race action as they enjoyed the summer sun near the top of the category 1 climb Pratonevoso on stage 18. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Schachmann Maximillian Schachmann of Quick-Step Floors led the breakaway group over the last kilometers to the summit of Pratonevoso on stage 18. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Schachmann Maximillian Schachmann looked back one last time as he left his breakaway companions behind en route to taking his first stage win in his first grand tour appearance. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Leaders Race leaders including the maglia rosa (hidden behind Thibaut Pinot), Chris Froome, and Tom Dumoulin neared the top of the Pratonevoso all together. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Pozzovivo After watching the race leader lose contact on the final slopes to Pratonevoso, Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, led by Domenico Pozzovivo, stole back precious time on the mountaintop finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Bennett wheelie Sam Bennett managed to find a playful moment on the first of three grueling mountain stages by popping a wheelie for fans. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Schachmann podium Maximillian Schachmann brought home stage win number five for the Quick-Step Floors team in the 2018 Giro thus far. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Colle delle Finestre The Giro arrived at the infamous Colle delle Finestre to warm a welcome by the locals. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Colle delle Finestre Ever daunting, the Colle delle Finestre appeared even more intimidating with a blanket of snow covering the mountainside. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome attack Chris Froome made a solo attack midway through stage 19, gaining precious time before the start of the climb up the Cima Coppi, the Colle delle Finestre. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome solo Just 100 meters from the summit of the Finestre climb, Chris Froome arrived alone to tackle the gravel hairpins and snowy descent on his way to another stage win. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: GC group With the GC group split apart by Froome’s solo attack, race leaders came in to the final turns of the Finestre in efforts to gain time and minimize damage. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Pozzovivo Domenico Pozzovivo came into the last hairpin of the Finestre two minutes and nine seconds behind Froome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates By the time the maglia rosa neared the summit of the Finestre he was down more than 15 minutes on the virtual pink jersey Chris Froome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates Simon Yates crested the Finestre losing massive time in GC and only halfway through stage 19. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome shocked his rivals and the cycling world with his daring 80+ kilometer solo attack that landed him his second mountain stage victory and rocketed him into the race lead. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin hit the line atop the Jafferau in Bardonecchia and with a look at the clock realized he has lost a big chance of defending his title in this Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Jafferau A challenging Giro already reached a new level of pain for the riders on the summit of the Jafferau. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome in pink A heroic solo ride took Chris Froome from some three minutes down into the pink leader’s jersey on a day that will long be remembered in the sport of cycling. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Yates After starting the day with a 28-second lead in the overall, Simon Yates finally arrived at the finish in Bardonecchia a whopping 38:51 behind stage winner and new race leader Chris Froome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Leaders Newly minted pink jersey Chris Froome chatted on the start line with former teammate Elia Viviani. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Nieve Mikel Nieve gave it his all on the unrelenting final kilometers of the Cervinia climb on stage 20. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Maglia rosa group The maglia rosa group reached the final four kilometers up the Cervinia climb having gained precious seconds against Tom Dumoulin on the lower slopes while Thibaut Pinot lost contact altogether. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Davide Formolo managed to stay on the wheel of maglia rosa Chris Froome as they neared the top of the final climb on stage 20. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin came around a hairpin only seven seconds behind the maglia rosa group. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Nieve Mikel Nieve took advantage of some new freedom to race after the collapse of his team leader on the previous stage giving the Mitchelton-Scott team some redemption. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome extended his hand to faithful teammate Wout Poels as the two crossed the line in Cervinia taking even more time out of second place Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Rome The last stage of the Giro started in the heart of ancient Rome replete with replica gladiators along the route. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Hansen sign-in Adam Hansen signed in on the start stage for the last day of his last grand tour marathon, completing a record of 22 consecutive grand tours. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Dumoulin 2017 Giro winner Tom Dumoulin was all smiles at the start of stage 21 in Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Team Sky Fellow riders congratulated Team Sky on their victory in Rome (seen here Eros Capecchi and David de la Cruz). Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome The maglia rosa and his freshly painted bicycletta rosa on the start line in Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome clearly enjoyed arriving in pink in Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Colosseum The final stage of the 2018 Giro d”Italia wrapped up in the ancient city of Rome as the riders rolled out in the shadow of the Colosseum. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Piazza Venezia The peloton zoomed through the Piazza Venezia in front of the Altare dell Patria also known as “Mussolini’s typewriter” or the “Wedding Cake” to locals. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Rome The ancient Roman Forum, old marketplace, and the Colosseo created the perfect backdrop to the majestic racing of the 2018 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Rome Quick-Step Floors dominated the front of the peloton through the streets of Rome chasing down the breakaway to control the race for their sprinter Elia Viviani. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Viviani The maglia ciclamino Elia Viviani rode in the slipstream of his Quick-Step team looking for his fifth stage win in Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome rode safely around the circuit in Rome on his way to his first Giro d’Italia victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Backdrop It was a spectacular backdrop for the final sprint finish of the Giro d’Italia with the Colosseum over the riders shoulders. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Bennett wins Sam Bennett made it three stage wins for Bora-Hansgrohe and a hugely successful Giro for the Irish sprinter. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Bennett Sam Bennett celebrated his third stage win in the historic center of Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome made his way behind the podium after the stage 21 finale on the Via dei Fori Imperiali. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Bennett podium The 2018 Giro d’Italia was a breakout grand tour for the Irishman with three stage wins. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome looked to the heavens as he stepped onto the podium in Rome, perhaps the ancient Roman gods were smiling down on him. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome was greeted by a special VIP guest on the podium, his retired rival Alberto Contador. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Final podium The podium of the 2018 Giro was showered in pink confetti for the top three men of this year’s race around Italy. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome Chris Froome was all smiles in the eyes of Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Viviani Elia Viviani won the maglia ciclamino in Rome after 19 consecutive days in the points jersey. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome With victories on the Monte Zoncolan and the Jafferau plus taking the Cima Coppi prize on the Colle delle Finestre, Chris Froome was able claim the maglia azzura in Rome as well. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Lopez Miguel Angel Lopez survived a head-to-head battle with Richard Carapaz for the maglia bianca but the Colombian held on to claim the best young rider’s prize in Rome. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Team Sky Team Sky was a dominant force throughout the Giro and took home the team prize on the final day in Rome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 3: Froome As the sun set in Rome and the 2018 Giro d’Italia came to a close, Chris Froome walked away with his third consecutive grand tour victory and the Trofeo Senze Fine of the Italian grand tour. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com