Photo Essay: Giro d’Italia 2018, week 1
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
May. 15, 2018
Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dennis Time Trial specialist Rohan Dennis arrived in Jerusalem looking for pink. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Froome Chris Froome started the 2018 Giro d’Italia in search of three consecutive grand tour victories, having won last year’s Tour de France and Vuelta a España. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dumoulin Defending champion Tom Dumoulin returned to the Giro hunting for another maglia rosa. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin started the 2018 edition of the race in the same manner he left it last year: wearing the pink leader’s jersey. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Giro in Israel Israelis turned out in large numbers to take in the spectacle of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, the first grand tour to ever start outside of Europe. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Fans Israel or Italy? One could be easily mistaken for the other as fans embraced the pink mania. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Fans Israel delivered the atmosphere of a grand tour with fans, flags, and climbs. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Solo attack Guillame Bovin tried a solo attack on the stage to Tel Aviv, hoping to deliver a win for the home team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Viviani The first sprint finish of the 2018 Giro saw Elia Viviani power to victory in Tel Aviv. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Giro in Israel Stage 3 from Ber’Sheeva to Eilat was the longest stage of the big start at 229km, and it was over an undulating and dynamic desert landscape heading toward southern Israel. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Fan Rohan Dennis surveyed the landscape and the Israeli fans as the peloton made its way toward Eilat. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Spectators Fans and locals came out to the roadside to watch the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Peloton The landscapes on the route to Eilat were similar to those in the southwestern United States. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Peloton Israel looked like the Grand Canyon as the peloton traversed the rolling hills. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dennis in pink Rohan Dennis sat comfortably among his BMC Racing teammates on their way to Eilat. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Viviani Another sprint finish and another victory for the Italian sprinter Elia Viviani. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Viviani podium Elia Viviani took a moment to realize his back-to-back stage victories in Israel. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dennis in pink The Giro retuned to Italy with Rohan Dennis in the maglia rosa. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Wellens sprints The steep climb to the finish in Caltagirone was tailor-made for Tim Wellens, who took his second career Giro stage victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Bennett Sam Bennett showed the severity of the climb to Caltagirone. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Wellens podium Tim Wellens on the podium after he won stage 4 in Sicily. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dennis podium Rohan Dennis held onto the maglia rosa for another day after stage 4. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Team Sky Team Sky was presented to the fans in Agrigento at the start of stage 5. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Peloton The peloton rolled through the seaside village of Sciacca. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Battaglin wins Enrico Battaglin was the best of the best in Santa Ninfa on stage 5 in Sicily. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Viviani in pink Elia Viviani greeted the crowds in Caltanissetta at the start of stage 6. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates, Chaves 1-2 Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves took hold of the Giro with dominance atop the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Pinot Thibaut Pinot continued his consistent performances by taking third on the stage to Etna. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Suffer The new ascent of Mount Etna took its toll on the riders. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Schachmann Maximilian Schachmann finally succumbed to the pressure of the race and the challenging parcours, relinquishing his lead in the maglia bianca. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Chaves podium Esteban Chaves celebrated his stage victory with Prosecco and his charismatic smile. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates in pink Simon Yates took over the maglia rosa on stage 6 to Mount Etna. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Bennett Sam Bennett finally got his first grand tour victory on stage 7 in Praia a Mare. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Bennett podium It was all smiles for Sam Bennett on the podium after his stage 7 victory. Photo: Twila Federica Muzzi / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates' legs The lean and mean legs of maglia rosa holder Simon Yates. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Switchback The leaders ascended the climb to Montevergine di Mercogliano under the escort of Team Sky. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Peloton Simon Yates kept all of his rivals under close watch as the peloton neared the finish at Montevergine di Mercogliano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Carapaz wins Best young rider Richard Carapaz took the victory at Montevergine di Mercogliano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin was still in the hunt at the finish at Montevergine di Mercogliano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Boaro wheelie Manuele Boaro started the day with some fun and games on the way to the sign on in Pesco Sannita. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Peloton The peloton departed the small village of Pesco Sannita en route to the mountaintop finish at Gran Sasso. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Pantani fans Marco Pantani fans decorated the final meters of the climb to Gran Sasso in honor of the late Giro champion. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Leaders The leaders neared the summit of Gran Sasso with the remnants of winter all around them. Photo: Russ Ellis / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates Simon Yates continued his dominance of the 2018 Giro d’Italia with a victory atop Gran Sasso. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates wins Simon Yates won on Gran Sasso with the maglia rosa on his back. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Pinot finish Aiming for a podium spot in Rome, Thibaut Pinot finished among the leaders on stage 9. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Froome finish Chris Froome continued to be a step behind the top riders in this Giro, losing more time on the summit of Gran Sasso. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates podium Simon Yates emerged from backstage to receive the awards as winner of stage 9. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2018, week 1: Yates podium After the rest day, Simon Yates began the second week of the Giro in the maglia rosa and all eyes on him as the race heads north into the big mountains. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com