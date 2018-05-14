Home / Gallery / Gallery: Tour of California, stage 1
Gallery: Tour of California, stage 1
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 14, 2018
2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Always the fan favorite, Peter Sagan stopped for a selfie with a fan before the start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Long Beach had one of the biggest crowds in the past few years to watch the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 The sprint teams led the peloton through the condos and palm trees of downtown Long Beach. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Caleb Ewan’s teammates talked strategy as the peloton rolled through Long Beach. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Fans crowded the bridges over the course to see the peloton snake past. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Rally Cycling’s Adam DeVos and LottoNL-Jumbo’s Neilson Powless in the corner. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Colombian fans partied along the course to cheer on Fernando Gaviria. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Rally and Ag2r La Mondiale riders massed at the front of the peloton to set up their sprinters with less than two laps remaining. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 The sprinter teams of Katusha, Mitchelton-Scott, and Quick-Step Floors put riders on the front to control the gap between the break and the main field. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Tanner Putt and Andrei Krasilnikau spent 11 of the 12 laps alone in the break before getting caught with less than one lap to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 EF Education First-Drapac riders headed back toward the finish line on Ocean Boulevard. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 The peloton rounded the corner and headed under the 1 km banner. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Ian Boswell and Katusha set up Marcel Kittel for the sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Mark Cavendish looked to latch onto the Katusha train. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 The peloton rounded the next-to-last corner in downtown Long Beach. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Fernando Gaviria came right up the middle to win stage 1, with Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan trailing on the left side of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Stage winner Fernando Gaviria relaxed with his California Bear on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 1 Fernando Gaviria took the top step of the podium, with Caleb Ewan in second and Peter Sagan in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com