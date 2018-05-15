Home / Gallery / California Gallery: Sky, Bernal dominate stage 2 on Gibraltar
California Gallery: Sky, Bernal dominate stage 2 on Gibraltar
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 15, 2018
2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Ventura start The peloton started on the beach in Ventura for Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Sign-in Nicola Conci signed in on the unique surfboards at the stage start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Staging The leaders line up for the start in Ventura, with Caleb Ewan in the green sprinter’s jersey, Fernando Gaviria in the yellow leader’s jersey, Alvaro Hodeg in the best young rider’s jersey, and Peter Sagan in the rainbow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Peloton The peloton streamed down Balcom Canyon Road after the first KOM of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Breakaway Ruben Companioni led Jonny Clarke and Adam DeVos in the break, taking all of the KOM points and the most aggressive rider’s jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Craven crash After a check-over by director Thomas Craven and a new bike, Brendan Rhim got a push back into the race after a crash. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Breakaway Charred trees and new grass covered the slopes above the course near Lake Casitas, reminders of the Thomas Fire. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Schar Michael Schar loaded up with bottles for his BMC teammates at the car. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Quick-Step Quick-Step sat on the front to protect the yellow jersey, at least until the climbing started. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Phinney Taylor Phinney rode the descent into Ojai. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Stannard Sky started to put pressure on the peloton early, on the flats before Carpinteria. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Walton That giant man covered in sunscreen is none other than NBA star and cycling super fan Bill Walton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Geoghegan Hart on the front Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart was the last rider to force the pace and set up Bernal for the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Van Garderen Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter worked hard on Gibraltar. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: McNulty Rally’s Brandon McNulty did a great job of staying with the final group, following EF Education First’s Daniel Martinez and just ahead of Tejay van Garderen in stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Bernal Bernal had to dodge several runners after he dropped the final group to win the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Yates leads Adam Yates, Brandon McNulty, and Tejay Van Garderen rode together on the upper reaches of Gibraltar. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Bernal Egan Bernal of Sky celebrated his first WorldTour road stage victory at the top of Gibraltar. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2: Bernal podium Too tired to smile. Egan Bernal managed to raise his hand, while Rafal Majka and Adam Yates were just happy to be on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com