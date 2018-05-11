Week in Tech: Affordable 3T Strada, bikepacking shoes, Ellsworth’s new owners

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

3T trickles down Strada tech

The Strada from 3T is unique for a lot of reasons, but most notably it was the first 1X-only road bike to hit the market and the first to be raced by pros. Now 3T has tweaked the Strada for the rest of us. The Strada Pro features a less complex carbon layup, which lowers the cost but ups the weight slightly. It’s still a dedicated 1X bike, and you get all the same aerodynamic touches the top-of-the-line Strada has. The full build includes SRAM’s Force 1 drivetrain, 3T Discus C35 Pro wheels, and a 3T Aeronova handlebar. The full build costs $4,990.

ASG buys Ellsworth

Tony Ellsworth has sold his namesake brand to ASG, an international company that has been distributing Ellsworth Bicycles for several years. Ellsworth himself will remain with the company as head of design. Mike Chapman takes over as CEO. The brand will operate out of a San Diego facility. ASG announced it will invest in the development of additional Ellsworth products, including apparel and other lifestyle offerings. Ellsworth made a name for itself early on with its most popular models, the Truth and the Dare. After a long fall from the public eye, Ellsworth has redesigned its bike in recent years and showed off its new version of the Truth, the Truth Convert, at Sea Otter 2018.

There are bikepacking-specific shoes. Seriously.

I bet you didn’t know you needed specific shoes for bikepacking. DZR seems to think so anyway, with its new S24O (Sub-24 Overnighter) LTD shoes. The idea is to combine style with function, since you’ll be both on and off the bike while bikepacking. We admit these shoes look quite snazzy and would fit right in kicking around town in between long periods of riding. They’d do nicely pulling double duty as a commuter shoe. You can run them with or without cleats. While it seems like a stretch to say you need shoes specifically for bikepacking, these certainly are some nice kicks. They’ll cost you $150.

Rally Cycling riding custom bikes for a cause

Rally Cycling teamed up with the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) to create custom-painted Diamondback race bikes. The team will ride the bikes at the upcoming Amgen Tour of California. UHCCF interviewed six kids for inspiration on the paint jobs, which were completed by Brad Galvin at Dirt Designs Graphic. The bikes will be auctioned off during the race to benefit the UHCCF grant recipients. This is the third year the team has ridden such bikes for the cause. Team leader Brandon McNulty will ride a Gladiator-themed bike inspired by 10-year-old Lucas. Want it? You can bid on the bike of your choice now.

Fizik celebrates 101 years of the Giro with an Aria

You’ve seen Fizik’s Aria R3 shoe, but not like this. The custom art on the Aria 101 shoes comes courtesy of Simon Fellows of Artful Kicks. If you want a pair, you better hurry up: the run is limited to 101 pairs, one for each year of the Giro’s running. The graphics are hand-painted. Otherwise, the shoe is exactly like the Aria R3, with a wraparound fit and a super-stiff, unidirectional carbon sole. As you might imagine, with such a limited run of custom shoes, the price tag is pretty high at $320.

