Pro Bike Gallery: Tom Dumoulin’s Giant Trinity TT bike

By
Dan Cavallari Published
May. 21, 2018
Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Tom Dumoulin’s best shot at taking time from Simon Yates will happen aboard his Giant Trinity TT bike during Stage 16. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Dumoulin runs Pro’s 3-Spoke tubular wheel up front to ensure capable handling. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity His rear disc wheel isn’t subtle. The message is clear: The podium in Rome is on the line. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity While the stage 1 time trial in Jerusalem was quite technical, stage 16 offers Dumoulin the opportunity to sit in and power through the less technical course. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Curiously, Dumoulin seems to be running a Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 rear derailleur rather than the newer 9100 series derailleur. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity While it’s important to reduce frontal area by getting into the lowest, narrowest position possible, stability and comfort matter too. Dumoulin’s arm pads and extensions sit on top of spacers to raise his front end. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Despite the higher front end, Dumoulin is still able to get himself into an aerodynamic position based on his build and equipment. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Check out that integrated stem. Everything on the front of a TT bike is designed to reduce frontal area that causes drag. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity The tape on Dumoulin’s extensions is gritty like sandpaper to ensure solid grip in the often-awkward TT position. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tom Dumoulin's Giant Trinity Here’s Dumoulin’s gearing rundown: Up front, he’ll be pushing a 56/44T chainring combo; out back, his bike is outfitted with an 11-28T cassette. That means his biggest push gear is 56-11T. That takes some big power to push. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com