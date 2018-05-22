Home / Bikes and Tech / Pro Bike Gallery: Simon Yates’s Scott Addict
Pro Bike Gallery: Simon Yates’s Scott Addict
By
Dan Cavallari Published
May. 22, 2018
Simon Yates's Scott Addict The pink jersey has spent a lot of time on the back of Simon Yates. He has conquered some of the most difficult climbs in the world on his Scott Addict. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict Yates prefers a more traditional handlebar shape. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict Sprinter buttons peek out from beneath the bar tape, close to the flat part of the drops. Yates sometimes climbs in the drops, especially toward the end of a stage or during an attack. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict Yates’s Addict is equipped with Syncros’s integrated Aero RR 1.0 carbon cockpit, more commonly found on Scott’s aero bike, the Foil. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict More remote buttons are mounted on the bar flats so Yates can shift quickly from the tops. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict The buttons are zip-tied to the bars. Since there’s no bar tape on the tops of the bar, the zip ties are exposed. It looks like an uncomfortable situation for the hands, but function trumps comfort here. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict Wispy Elite Leggero bottle cages adorn the down tube and seat tube. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict K-Edge’s chain keeper is a familiar sight on countless pro bikes at the Giro, and Yates’s bike is no exception. Mechanics have also outfitted the bike with Muc-Off’s NTC Nanotube chain, which is coated with a proprietary formula intended to reduce friction. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict While Yates and other riders have changed gearing several times throughout the Giro, his bike was equipped with a 53/39 chainring combo and an 11-28 cassette in preparation for stage 17. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict The five-foot-six Yates runs 170mm crank arms. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict These are perhaps the most popular tires in the peloton, Continental’s ProLTD tubulars. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict While some riders buck sponsored equipment when it comes to saddles, Yates is content to stick with a Syncros seat. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates's Scott Addict What number do you think Yates will have affixed to is bike next year? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates The Giro’s GC leader has spent a lot of time in the hot seat, but you wouldn’t know it from his demeanor during his rest day press conference. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates The day before a pivotal stage 16 time trial, Yates said he expected to lose significant time to Tom Dumoulin. But that was why he had ridden so aggressively during the previous stages and built up a lead, he said. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com