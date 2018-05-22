Home / Bikes and Tech / Pro Bike Gallery: Rohan Dennis’s BMC Timemachine
May. 22, 2018
Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Simon Yates kept his pink jersey, but Rohan Dennis won the day aboard his BMC Timemachine. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Dennis’s Timemachine was the only one with a black paint job. It’s adorned with details to honor his Australian national championship win. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine The Timemachine features a pretty unique design start to finish, including the seatpost clamp. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine That wacky stem serves two purposes: First, it hides the brake booster that increases braking performance; and second, it allows the cockpit to be fully disconnected when you need to pack up your bike and travel. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Dennis rides a size M/L. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Like other top competitors including Tom Dumoulin, Dennis ran a 56/44T chainring combo up front. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine In the rear, Dennis ran an 11-28T cassette. That means his biggest push gear was 56-11. Yikes. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine BMC mechanic Jurgen Landrie makes sure the Shimano Dura-Ace power meter is topped off in preparation for stage 16. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Apologies to stem slammers everywhere. On TT bikes, it’s all about proper body position, so Dennis runs his arm pads and extensions rather high. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine A K-Edge Garmin mount allows Dennis to tuck his computer securely between the extensions. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine It may look ugly, but a little bit of electrical tape and some grit tape tops off Dennis’s cockpit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Some of that electrical tape secures a wedge in place to give Dennis a customized hand position. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine Fizik underneath. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Rohan Dennis's BMC Timemachine While some riders prefer clinchers for time trials, Dennis ran tubular tires. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com