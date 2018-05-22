Home / Bikes and Tech / Giro d’Italia: In the pits on stage 16
Giro d’Italia: In the pits on stage 16
By
Dan Cavallari Published
May. 22, 2018
Cannondale aero We only managed to get a few snaps before we were brushed away, but we got a quick glimpse of Cannondale’s new aero bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero The seat tube appears to have ripples beneath the paint. It seems likely this is done for some sort of aerodynamic benefit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero The fork has some interesting tube shapes. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero We’re guessing the peeling paint won’t come stock when you buy one. These are likely to be early prototypes. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero The one we spotted had Joe Dombrowski’s name on it. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero It has many of the same features we’ve seen on other aero bikes, like dropped seat stays, which are both a compliance and aero feature. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cannondale aero An integrated fork/head tube junction sure looks slippery. And check out that down tube shaping. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Improv class Oh, you don’t have a work stand? Well you’ve got a neck, don’t you? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Chill vibes Here’s the Bora-Hansgrohe itinerary for the day. Crush fools, then chill. Simple enough. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Henao's 3D printed bars These look an awful lot like the titanium 3D-printed handlebars Team Sky was running at last year’s Tour de France. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Dura-Ace the elder It became clear pretty quickly that the pros were evenly split between Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 and the older 9000 series Di2 rear derailleurs. It’s unclear why, but after asking a few mechanics, it sounds like some 9100 rear derailleurs aren’t playing nice with TT shifters. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Adam Hansen, always custom Adam Hansen’s Ridley looks super snazzy, which is unsurprising given his history of custom equipment (some of which he makes himself). Check out that saddle-to-handlebar drop. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tape it off Low tech solutions to high tech problems. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sensitive areas? Not for the pros. We’ve seen this type of sandpaper-like material on handlebars, but it’s much rarer to see it on saddles. This saddle was in the Bora-Hansgrohe team paddock. We’ve seen this type of grip on Tony Martin’s saddles in the past. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com EF Mustache Crew Joe Dombrowski and Nate Brown warm up before stage 16. When we asked who was winning the EF Education First Drapac mustache-off of 2018, Nate Brown claimed victory with his “Essence of Ron Burgundy” ‘stache. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com I see you. Peek-a-boo. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Formolo fun Davide Formolo got a hero’s welcome out on course. The Italian had plenty of fans in his home country, but his performance was only good enough for 22nd place on the day. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Dumoulin Dumoul-out? Tom Dumoulin finished third on the day, taking a decent bite out of Simon Yates’s GC lead. But it wasn’t good enough to snatch up the pink jersey. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Dumoulin's day done Dumoulin finished third behind Tony Martin in second place, and Rohan Dennis on the top step. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Yes to Yates! Simon Yates impressed yet again. The GC leader was visibly exhausted by the end of the stage 16 time trial, but he exceeded expectations. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Simon Yates While there are no guarantees in week three, Yates certainly improved his chances of taking the pink jersey to Rome. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com