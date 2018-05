Women’s Tour of California Stage 3: Sierra wins final stage; Hall takes overall

Arlenis Sierra of Astana won the final stage of the 2018 women’s Tour of California with a perfectly-timed sprint finish in Sacramento. Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Emma White (Rally) came in second and third to round out the podium. Yesterday’s stage winner, Katie Hall, finished safely in the bunch to win the race overall. Hall’s win was especially notable due to her position as the overall runner-up by one-second in the 2017 edition.

Final general classification, top 10

1. Katharine Hall, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 7:51:11

2. Tayler Wiles, (USA) TREK – DROPS, at :29

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, (POL) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 01:07

4. Erica Magnaldi, (ITA) BEPINK, at 01:12

5. Brodie Chapman, (AUS) , at 01:16

6. Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez, (MEX) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at 01:20

7. Sara Poidevin, (CAN) RALLY CYCLING, at 01:43

8. Leah Thomas, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 02:24

9. Juliette Labous, (FRA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 02:28

