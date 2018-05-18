Women’s Tour of California Stage 2: Hall solos to queen stage win

UnitedHealthcare’s Katie Hall rode to an impressive solo victory in South Lake Tahoe during the queen stage of the women’s Amgen Tour of California. Taylor Wiles (Trek-Drops) finished 25-seconds back in second place, while Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third 1:01 back. With the victory, Hall takes overall leadership of the race.

Stage 2, top ten

1. Katharine Hall, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 3:06:41

2. Tayler Wiles, (USA) TREK – DROPS, at :25

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, (POL) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 01:01

4. Erica Magnaldi, (ITA) BEPINK, at 01:02

5. Brodie Chapman, (AUS) , at 01:06

6. Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez, (MEX) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at 01:10

7. Sara Poidevin, (CAN) RALLY CYCLING, at 01:33

8. Leah Thomas, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 02:14

9. Juliette Labous, (FRA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 02:18

10. Marcela Elizabeth Prieto CastaÑeda, (MEX) SWAPIT AGOLICO, at 02:21

General Classification, top ten

1. Katharine Hall, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 6:13:39

2. Tayler Wiles, (USA) TREK – DROPS, at :29

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, (POL) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 01:07

4. Erica Magnaldi, (ITA) BEPINK, at 01:12

5. Brodie Chapman, (AUS) , at 01:16

6. Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez, (MEX) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at 01:20

7. Sara Poidevin, (CAN) RALLY CYCLING, at 01:43

8. Leah Thomas, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 02:24

9. Juliette Labous, (FRA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 02:28

10. Marcela Elizabeth Prieto CastaÑeda, (MEX) SWAPIT AGOLICO, at 02:31

Hall and Wiles attacked out of a select group with one kilometer remaining on the final climb of the day. Hall took the QOM points as they crested the summit, and the two riders started the descent together with 10 kilometers to the finish line.

On the uphill drag to the line, Hall attacked Wiles and soloed in for her first career WorldTour victory.

After the stage, Hall said she preferred to have company over the final climb.

“It went pretty darn well. It was good. I was actually really happy to have Taylor there because I knew Taylor is really strong on the descents and on the flats. I’ve been with her in a break with her in the past in Gila, she was my teammate, and I just know she was a good person to have there. I felt pretty confident I could beat her up the final climb, so I felt just great to have her over the top of Kingsbury Grade.

Runner-up Wiles reflected on her decision not to attack Hall on the final flat sections leading into the final uphill drag.

“We went over the QOM together and then descended together. I knew I was going to need as much time as possible. We worked together and I kind of knew she was going to attack me up that last little bit so now in retrospect I’m thinking should I have attacked her. I don’t really know.”

Despite her slight tactical regret, Wiles seemed happy with her podium finish.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses which can be a good or a bad thing. She probably knew that was where she had to get me. Overall it was a really good day.”

Hall, who lost the 2017 edition of the race by a single second, will be incredibly motivated to defend her lead on the final stage tomorrow in Sacramento.

“If I can keep the yellow jersey, it means a lot.”

Full Stage Results