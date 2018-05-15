VN Show: Bernal, McNulty star on Gibraltar Road

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, Amgen Tour of California/YouTube, Flickr Creative Commons, Fred Dreier

The Amgen Tour of California is once again sending WorldTour riders on a brutal race across the Golden State. We went to the top of Gibraltar Road outside of Santa Barbara to break down the race’s second stage, which finished with a 3,400-foot climb up the mountain. Sky’s Egan Bernal took the victory and the race lead, and there were other notable rides on the day. American youngster Brandon McNulty scored an impressive ride, finishing just a minute down on the Colombian champion.

What did the riders think of the painful climb? We asked them.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.