VN podcast, ep. 94: GC showdowns from Tahoe to Zoncolan

After the stage 4 time trial propelled Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) into the general classification lead at the Tour of California, stage 6 brought another big GC shakeup. Sky’s Egan Bernal reclaimed the yellow jersey with a powerful move on the long climb to South Lake Tahoe, nabbing his second stage victory in the process.

We catch up on the big storylines from the day and hear from Bernal and his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart after their impressive performances on the final big GC day of the race.

Over on the women’s side in California, UnitedHealthcare’s Katie Hall soared to a convincing victory in Lake Tahoe — and then shared her thoughts with the podcast on how it all went down.

And then there’s the Giro. We talk about Monte Zoncolan and hear from Sky’s Chris Froome as the Italian grand tour visits its hardest climb.