Tour of California: Gaviria wins sprint royale on stage 1

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) emerged victorious in a chaotic sprint against a world-class field on the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California. The Colombian launched his sprint early and held off Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who were forced to settle for second and third place respectively.

The finale was marked by high speeds and an aggressive bumping match between Gaviria and the 20-year old Jasper Philipsen of the Hagens Berman Axeon team. The chaos meant that many pre-race favorites like Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Sagan briefly lost contact with Gaviria at the front of the race. The slight gap in the field behind allowed Gaviria to launch his sprint first and was able to hold off Ewan and a hard-charging Sagan.

Gaviria also takes the overall lead due to time bonuses awarded on the finish, while Ewan slots into second place and American Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare)) used bonus seconds earned while out in the day’s breakaway to grab the final podium spot.

Stage 1, top ten

1. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, (COL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:02:23

2. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00

3. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

4. Marcel Kittel, (GER) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

5. Alexander Kristoff, (NOR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :00

6. Jasper Philipsen, (BEL) HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at :00

7. Kiel Reijnen, (USA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

8. Maximilian Richard Walscheid, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

9. Tyler Magner, (USA) RALLY CYCLING, at :00

10. Mark Cavendish, (GBR) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

General classification, top 10

1. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, (COL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:02:13

2. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

3. Tanner Putt, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :04

4. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :06

5. Andrei Krasilnikau, (BLR) HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at :06

6. Mark Cavendish, (GBR) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :09

7. Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui, (COL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :09

8. Marcel Kittel, (GER) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :10

9. Alexander Kristoff, (NOR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :10

The Tour of California kicked off with a 134.5-kilometer stage run on an 11-kilometer circuit south of Los Angeles, in the ocean-side city of Long Beach. The route ran along the Pacific Ocean and was nearly entirely flat.

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Putt broke away from the peloton as soon as the neutral roll-out ended, and the pair soon had a gap of more than two minutes. Any teams with interest in a sprint finish soon put riders on the front to control the gap, and peloton settled into their chase.

Putt took first at both intermediate sprint points, which meant he would be assured a podium spot in the overall classification if he could finish the stage on the same time as the winner.

The breakaway was finally reeled in by the peloton when the race hit the final lap. After the catch was made, there was a furious fight for wheels as teams were able to move up at will on the wide, American roads. Every team with a sprinter attempted to take control of the race inside the final few kilometers, but Quick-Step Floors waited patiently and hit the front at exactly the right time to launch Gaviria. Despite being forced to fight for the wheel of his leadout rider with the upstart Philipsen, Gaviria got was able to get up to full speed and hold off the challengers.

The GC will certainly see a reshuffle tomorrow as the race faces a 157-kilometer stage that finishes on the brutal climb of Gibraltar Road.

