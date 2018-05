California stage 7: Gaviria takes final stage; Bernal wins overall

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) continued his sprinting dominance by winning stage 7 of the 2018 Amgen Tour of California on Saturday in Sacramento. The Colombian took his third win of the race in a photo-finish over Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott). Egan Bernal finished safely in the bunch to win the race overall.

The Quick Step team of Gaviria dropped him off with a long way to the finish line and he was forced to hold off a hard-charging duo of Ewan and Max Wakscheid. The young German closed the gap down with a shocking burst of speed and only lost due to Gaviria’s perfectly-timed bike throw.

Egan Bernal’s overall lead was never in danger throughout the day and finished the day as the race’s overall winner. The 21-year-old becomes the first Colombian to win the race. Tejay van Garderen finished second, 1:25 back, with Daniel Martinez coming in third at 2:14. Bernal’s winning margin was the second-biggest win in the event’s 13-year history, with only van Garderen’s 2013 victory larger.

The day-long breakaway of Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Adam De Vos (Rally), Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman-Axeon), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was reeled in with 4 kilometers remaining, Katusha moved to the front to set up their fastman Marcel Kittel. Mitchelton-Scott also moved up for Ewan, but they were all overtaken by Quick Step train.

The pace was so high at the front that three Quick Step riders, including Gaviria, slipped off the front as the sprint was winding up. The Colombian stepped out into the wind to launch his sprint with plenty of speed, but the deceptively long finishing straight meant he nearly faded by the end, with a surging Walscheid closing down. Gaviria beat the big German with a deft bike throw and walks away from California with plenty of confidence.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished fourth and leaves the race without a stage win for the first time in his career.

Final general classification, top 20

1. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, in 25:34:19

2. Tejay Van Garderen, (USA) BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:25

3. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, (COL) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 02:14

4. Adam Yates, (GBR) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 02:16

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 02:28

6. Rafal Majka, (POL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 03:01

7. Brandon Mcnulty, (USA) RALLY CYCLING, at 03:28

8. Laurens De Plus, (BEL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 03:50

9. Kristijan Đurasek, (CRO) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 03:59

10. Mathias Frank, (SUI) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 04:01

11. Gavin Mannion, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 05:40

12. Edward Ravasi, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 06:11

13. Antwan Tolhoek, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 07:03

14. Rúben Guerreiro, (POR) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 07:05

15. Neilson Powless, (USA) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 07:25

16. Robert Britton, (CAN) RALLY CYCLING, at 07:33

17. Peter Stetina, (USA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 07:57

18. Nicola Conci, (ITA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 08:07

19. Toms Skujins, (LAT) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 08:10

20. Ian Boswell, (USA) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 08:24

