California stage 5: Gaviria takes second win in Elk Grove; Van Garderen holds lead

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted to his second stage win of the 2018 Amgen Tour of California on Thursday in Elk Grove. Mirroring the podium from stage one, the Colombian won the bunch sprint ahead of a hard-charging Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Tejay van Garderen finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.

Stage 5, top ten

1. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, (COL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 4:04:34

2. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00

3. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

4. Rick Zabel, (GER) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

5. John Murphy, (USA) HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES, at :00

6. Sean Bennett, (USA) HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at :00

7. Lucas Sebastian Haedo, (ARG) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

8. Ivo Oliveira, (POR) HAGENS BERMAN AXEON, at :00

9. Alexander Kristoff, (NOR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :00

10. Travis Mccabe, (USA) UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

General classification, top 10

1. Tejay Van Garderen, (USA) BMC RACING TEAM, in 16:55:29

2. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :23

3. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, (COL) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :37

4. Adam Yates, (GBR) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 01:07

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 01:15

6. Rafal Majka, (POL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 01:29

7. Brandon Mcnulty, (USA) RALLY CYCLING, at 02:08

8. Laurens De Plus, (BEL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 02:13

9. Kristijan Đurasek, (CRO) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 02:15

10. Brent Bookwalter, (USA) BMC RACING TEAM, at 02:34

The 23-year old claimed his second stage win of the race and signaled his form on track after suffering a broken hand at Tirreno-Adriatico by outsprinting some of the fastest finishers in the world. The finale was marked by multiple mechanical issues for major sprinters like Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish, as well as a large crash 3km from the finish line.

The remnants of the day-long breakaway, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko-Citadel), and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) were reeled in with 2km remaining, and the Quick-Step team of stage one winner Fernando Gaviria immediately lined up at the front of the bunch. The well-drilled team deftly controlled the race until Gaviria launched his sprint and held off a surging Ewan.

The main overall contenders finished safely in the bunch and will be looking to tomorrow’s stage as the final chance to shake up the GC standings.

Tomorrow’s 196.5km queen stage takes the riders up South Lake Tahoe. Race leader van Garderen expects Eagen Bernal, currently in second place, to use the day’s climbs to seize the overall lead.

“It’s going to be a really aggressive race tomorrow. Bernal is going to everything we can do to wrestle this jersey off of me, and I’m going to do everything I can to stop it.”

