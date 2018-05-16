Home / Amgen Tour of California / California gallery: Skujins escapes for stage 3 win
California gallery: Skujins escapes for stage 3 win
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 16, 2018
2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Race leader Egan Bernal signed in on the surfboard of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 The peloton headed south into the wide open spaces of cattle country from King City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Egan Bernal enjoyed his first day in yellow. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Logan Owen and Taylor Phinney rolled along early in the day, waiting for the course to start going up. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Early in the race, Sky controlled the peloton and took up the chase for race leader Egan Bernal. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Trek-Segafredo riders Kiel Reijnen and Peter Stetina led their teammates along the eastern edge of the agricultural valley. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart said hello to his old friend Reed McIlvain in the feed zone. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Ian Garrison, Robin Carpenter, and Evan Huffman made the Pro Continental break of the day. Garrison would eventually ride on alone and took home the most aggressive jersey for his efforts. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Bora-Hansgrohe riders rode at the front of the peloton in chase mode. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Evan Huffman led the break through cattle country on the east side of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Lawson Craddock tried to bridge up to the break late in the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Quick-Step Floors and Bora-Hansgrohe rode for their sprinters, Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Quick-Step Floors’s Laurens De Plus and Iljo Keisse pulled the peloton at the start of the second climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Toms Skujins and his breakaway companions Logan Owen and Ian Garrison at the start of their successful counter-attack. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Toms Skujins looked to be caught on the penultimate climb of Laureles Grade, but he was able to hold off a chasing peloton for 8 miles and take a solo win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 Toms Skujins celebrated his third stage win at the Amgen Tour of California, all via solo breakaways. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com