California gallery: Gaviria grabs stage 5 victory

California gallery: Gaviria grabs stage 5 victoryBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 18, 2018 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Ian Boswell chatted with Jim Miller, his former coach at USA Cycling. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Sprinters Fernando Gaviria, Marcel Kittel, and Peter Sagan said hello at the start line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Tejay van Garderen had a relatively easy day of it, as he stayed tucked in the peloton and protected by his BMC Racing teammates. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Caleb Ewan sat behind Mathew Hayman, with almost no wind on his face at all. It pays to have a taller teammate. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Race director Jean-Michel Monin of ASO talked with an official at the front of the caravan about the upcoming railroad crossings. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Peter Sagan and one of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates relaxed in the peloton before the serious work began. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Katusha-Alpecin led the peloton through the prairie east of Elk Grove. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5The peloton crossed Pardee Dam and the scenic Pardee Reservoir. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Sprinters Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan had a chat in the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt and Holowesko Citadel's Fabian Lienhard shared a laugh as they started out on their long breakaway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5The peloton passed one of the many vineyards in wine country around Stockton and Lodi. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5As the peloton passed 25km to go, teams started to line up their sprint trains. Dimension Data set up Mark Cavendish and Rally Cycling worked to set up Tyler Magner. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Katusha-Alpecin amassed at the front of the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Trying to hang on, Michael Rice drove the break as the peloton closed in. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Peter Sagan sat deep in the peloton, keeping an eye on the Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors sprint trains. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5After Mark Cavendish suffered a flat and fell off the back, his teammate Jay Thomson helped bring him back. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5Fernando Gaviria (left) won stage 5 in an exciting sprint. Caleb Ewan came off his wheel a little too late and finished second, followed by Peter Sagan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5A perfect repeat of stage 1, the stage 5 podium of Fernando Gaviria, Caleb Ewan, and Peter Sagan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 5In yellow for another day, Tejay van Garderen celebrated on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com