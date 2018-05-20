Home / Amgen Tour of California / California gallery: Bernal seals overall and Gaviria wins thrilling stage 7 sprint
California gallery: Bernal seals overall and Gaviria wins thrilling stage 7 sprint
May. 20, 2018
2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 The yellow jersey draws a crowd of photographers at the start of the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Riders cross the Tower Bridge on their way out of downtown Sacramento. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 A week of big wins from Colombian riders brought these proud fans to the final stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Peter Sagan chats with his Bora teammate early in the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Danny Pate picks up a load of bottles at the team car. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Neilson Powless, in his first year riding for a Pro Tour team, made it into the breakaway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Michael Hepburn drives the peloton for Mitchelton Scott for Caleb Ewan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Safely in the peloton with his Sky teammates, race leader Egan Bernal has a bite of lunch. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Hagens Berman’s Mikkel Bjerg leads the break, with Jonny Clarke, Adam DeVos and Neilson Powless in tow. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Adam de Vos has a little refreshment as the leads the break back to Sacramento. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Big crowds greeted the riders as they entered the circuits in front of the Capitol Building. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 With the peloton bearing down on the final ciruits, Mikkel Bjerg leads Jonny Clarke through a corner. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Hagens Berman riders move up into the front of the peloton as they work to set up their sprinter, Michael Rice, for the final. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Fernando Gaviria led out the final sprint, with the hard charging Maixmillian Walscheid of Sunweb charging up the middle and Caleb Ewan on the right with his unusual sprinting style. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 The final GC podium of Egan Bernal, Tejay Van Garderen and Daniel Martinez. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 The stage 6 podium of Egan Bernal, Adam Yates, and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 The long and short of it. Second place Maximillian Walscheid and third place finisher Caleb Ewan. Both are very fast. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 The stage 7 podium of Fernando Gaviria, Maximillian Walscheid and Caleb Ewan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Team Sky riders have a little fun on the podium after winning the team GC classification. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 7 Overall winner Egan Bernal waves to fans from the sunroof of his new Lexus, the GC winner’s prize. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com