Home / Amgen Tour of California / California gallery: Bernal rides away for stage 6 victory and overall lead
California gallery: Bernal rides away for stage 6 victory and overall lead
By
VeloNews.com Published
May. 19, 2018
2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 The race started on the Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom, just down the hill from the famous prison. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 There were plenty of scenic views on today’s course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Larson Craddock and Sergei Tvetcov in the break of the day. Craddock would get the most courageous jersey for his efforts. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 BMC was on the front early, leading through the winding roads at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 The race paid a short visit to Nevada, with the break passing an old barn in Gardenville. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 BMC and Sky lined up on the front of the peloton, preparing to battle it out on the final climb to South Lake Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Tejay Van Garden was well protected by BMC until the final climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 The final selection of riders strung out on Dagget Grade, with Nevada in the distance below. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Huge crowds in historic Placerville welcomed the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Caples Lake and the snow covered Sierra Nevada mountains on today’s course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Sky’s two super climbers, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Egan Bernal. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Rally riders massed at the front of the peloton next to Sky to launch Brandon McNulty on the big climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Sky’s climbers isolated Tejay Van Garderen, who was left to battle it out alone with three Sky riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Dimension Data’s Lachlan Morton tried a late attack on Daggett Grade, but was quickly brought back. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Egan Bernal puts in a devastating attack on the Dagget Grade and rides away from Tejay Van Garderen in the yellow jersey and teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com ATOC6_051818-002 Egan Bernal won stage 6 at the 2018 Tour of California to take the overall race lead. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 Egan Bernal wins the queen stage of the 2018 Amgen Tour of California with a powerful climbing performance, and again takes the yellow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Amgen Tour of California, Stage 6 A totally spent Brandon McNulty rolls across the finish line for fourth place. A great result for the 20 year old. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com