VN Show: Quick Step tames Sagan and Van Avermaet at Flanders

Team Quick Step continued their classics dominance this past weekend at the Tour of Flanders, with Niki Terpstra taking a solo victory ahead of the pack. Behind, Terpstra’s teammates Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert, and Zdenek Stybar made sure that nobody—even Peter Sagan—bridged to the Dutch rider.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we break down Quick Step’s dominance of Belgium’s biggest race. How did Terpstra get away, and was there anything the riders behind could have done to break the team’s stranglehold?

Plus, what do we make of Peter Sagan’s poor performance at Flanders? Was he simply outmaneuvered, or should we change our perception of his skills on the pavé?

Also, we look ahead to the Queen of the Classics, Paris-Roubaix. How can riders like Greg Van Avermaet, Peter Sagan, and Sepp Vanmarcke hope to break the Quick Step hold?

All of that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.