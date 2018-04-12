VN Show: How Peter Sagan outsmarted Quick-Step at Paris-Roubaix

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Le Tour de France, YouTube/Cyclo-ing, YouTube/Tour Down Under, YouTube/BobkeTV, YouTube/Giro d’Italia

Peter Sagan penned another chapter in his growing book of accomplishments this past weekend by winning Paris-Roubaix. Sagan silenced his critics. He also outfoxed Quick-Step, attacking with 54km to go to take the win. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we break down Sagan’s three keys to victory.

Back to Quick-Step: what went wrong? The team came into the Queen of the Classics having dominated the spring, winning the Tour of Flanders, E3-Harelbeke, and nearly every other race. Was Quick-Step simply dethroned by Sagan’s legs, or did the team’s cockiness play into the outcome?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.