Van der Breggen solos to victory at Womens’ Liège

Anna Van der Breggen added to her fantastic spring campaign with a solo win at the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège. With her teammate Chantal Blaak winning the Amstel Gold Race one week ago and Van der Breggen taking La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, the win delivered a clean sweep of the three hilly Ardennes classics for the Boels-Dolman team.

The Olympic champion Van der Breggen, 28, came home with a 6-second advantage over Australian Amanda Spratt (Michelton-Scott), and her teammate, Annemiek van Vleuten.

Van der Breggen, Moolman-Pasio, and van Vleuten were chasing the solo Spratt when they hit the slopes of the Côte de Saint-Nicolas with 6km to go. By the top, van der Breggen had dropped the two others and was chasing Spratt on her own. The Dutchwoman caught Spratt with 5km to go, with van Vleuten and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo – Bigla) 25 seconds behind.

Spratt was unable to match Van der Breggen’s acceleration of the final uphill drag to the line and Van der Breggen came to the line solo for her second Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory in as many editions. Spratt was the runner-up 6 seconds behind, while Van Vleuten outsprinted Moolman-Pasio for the third podium place at minute later.

