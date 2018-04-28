Tour de Romandie: Fuglsang solos to queen stage win; Roglic increases overall lead

Astana’s Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang outfoxed a select lead group to win the queen stage of the 2018 Tour de Romandie in impressive solo fashion. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) beat Sky’s Egan Bernal in the sprint for second place 48-seconds behind to increase his overall lead. BMC’s Richie Porte finished fifth in the select lead group to preserve his third place overall.

Fuglsang, a silver medallist in the road race event at the Rio Olympics, moved into fourth place overall en route to his stage win. His winning attack came on the final descent from a select lead group containing Porte, Roglic, Bernal and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) with 16 kilometers remaining in the stage and quickly pulled out a 30-second gap.

Despite a strong start to 2018, today’s win marks Fuglsang’s first victory of the season. He seemed happy to have that box checked when asked about it after the stage, “It’s a big thing, I had a long period before last year before I won the Dauphine with no victories. I confirmed earlier this year that I had good form, but I haven’t won anything. To finish this part of the year with a victory is super nice and I’m very happy for it.”

The Dane counted on the fact that outside of Costa, the group was mainly focused on general classification positions. Fuglsang noted this as being the difference maker in the post-stage interview, “Everything worked out really good today, I was lucky I got away with that group. The four guys I was with were more concerned with GC. For me, it was all about the stage. I could go all in for the stage and they were looking at each other. That was my advantage today.”

Roglic’s increased his general classification lead by two seconds to carve out an eight-second advantage following a tight sprint for second place with Bernal. The two were locked in a mano a mano battle on the slopes of the final climb of the day. The 21-year-old Colombian displayed bursts of speed on the climb that shed all but Roglic and showed glimpses of the young rider’s immense well of talent. Despite this impressive display, Roglic was able to match the Colombian pedal stroke for pedal stroke and the two were so evenly matched that they nearly locked bars while cresting the Basse-Nendaz for the final descent into the finish.

The attacks will surely continue tomorrow as the two riders have less than ten seconds between them heading into the hilly 181.8-kilometer final stage into Geneva.

General Classification, Top 10

1. Primož RogliČ, (SLO) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 12:59:09

2. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :08

3. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :35

4. Jakob Fuglsang, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:16

5. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:23

6. Steven Kruijswijk, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:32

7. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:49

8. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:49

9. Emanuel Buchmann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 3:09

10. Daniel Martin, (IRL) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 3:12

