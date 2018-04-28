Tour de Romandie: Fuglsang solos to queen stage win; Roglic increases overall lead

Astana’s Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang outfoxed a select lead group to win the queen stage of the 2018 Tour de Romandie in impressive solo fashion. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) beat Sky’s Egan Bernal in the sprint for second place 48-seconds behind to increase his overall lead. BMC’s Richie Porte finished fifth in the select lead group to preserve his third place overall.
Fuglsang, a silver medallist in the road race event at the Rio Olympics, moved into fourth place overall en route to his stage win. His winning attack came on the final descent from a select lead group containing Porte, Roglic, Bernal and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) with 16 kilometers remaining in the stage and quickly pulled out a 30-second gap.
Despite a strong start to 2018, today’s win marks Fuglsang’s first victory of the season. He seemed happy to have that box checked when asked about it after the stage, “It’s a big thing, I had a long period before last year before I won the Dauphine with no victories. I confirmed earlier this year that I had good form, but I haven’t won anything. To finish this part of the year with a victory is super nice and I’m very happy for it.”
The Dane counted on the fact that outside of Costa, the group was mainly focused on general classification positions. Fuglsang noted this as being the difference maker in the post-stage interview, “Everything worked out really good today, I was lucky I got away with that group. The four guys I was with were more concerned with GC. For me, it was all about the stage. I could go all in for the stage and they were looking at each other. That was my advantage today.”
Roglic’s increased his general classification lead by two seconds to carve out an eight-second advantage following a tight sprint for second place with Bernal. The two were locked in a mano a mano battle on the slopes of the final climb of the day. The 21-year-old Colombian displayed bursts of speed on the climb that shed all but Roglic and showed glimpses of the young rider’s immense well of talent. Despite this impressive display, Roglic was able to match the Colombian pedal stroke for pedal stroke and the two were so evenly matched that they nearly locked bars while cresting the Basse-Nendaz for the final descent into the finish.
The attacks will surely continue tomorrow as the two riders have less than ten seconds between them heading into the hilly 181.8-kilometer final stage into Geneva.
General Classification, Top 10
- 1. Primož RogliČ, (SLO) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 12:59:09
- 2. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :08
- 3. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :35
- 4. Jakob Fuglsang, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:16
- 5. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:23
- 6. Steven Kruijswijk, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:32
- 7. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:49
- 8. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:49
- 9. Emanuel Buchmann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 3:09
- 10. Daniel Martin, (IRL) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 3:12
Full Stage 4 Results
- 1. Jakob Fuglsang, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, in 4:18:48
- 2. Primož RogliČ, (SLO) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :48
- 3. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :48
- 4. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :48
- 5. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :50
- 6. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:09
- 7. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:09
- 8. Jaime Roson Garcia, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:09
- 9. Emanuel Buchmann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 2:09
- 10. Merhawi Kudus, (ERI) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:09
- 11. Sander Armee, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:09
- 12. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:09
- 13. Rudy Molard, (FRA) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:12
- 14. Lucas Hamilton, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:12
- 15. Guillaume Martin, (FRA) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:12
- 16. Jesper Hansen, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:12
- 17. Mikel Nieve Iturralde, (ESP) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:12
- 18. Kristijan Đurasek, (CRO) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:12
- 19. Eduardo Sepulveda, (ARG) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:12
- 20. Tanel Kangert, (EST) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:12
- 21. Steven Kruijswijk, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:12
- 22. Daniel Martin, (IRL) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:12
- 23. Jonathan Castroviejo, (ESP) TEAM SKY, at 2:12
- 24. Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay, (ETH) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:12
- 25. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:12
- 26. David Gaudu, (FRA) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:12
- 27. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, (COL) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:12
- 28. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul, (ERI) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:12
- 29. Pierre Rolland, (FRA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:12
- 30. Hermann Pernsteiner, (AUT) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:12
- 31. Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado, (COL) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:12
- 32. Laurens Ten Dam, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:12
- 33. Mathias Frank, (SUI) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:12
- 34. Geraint Thomas, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 5:31
- 35. Rob Power, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 5:31
- 36. Winner Andrew Anacona, (COL) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 5:31
- 37. Simon Špilak, (SLO) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 5:31
- 38. Anass Ait El Abdia, (MAR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 5:31
- 39. Nathan Brown, (USA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 5:31
- 40. Axel Domont, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 8:40
- 41. Thomas Degand, (BEL) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 8:40
- 42. Andrey Amador, (CRC) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 9:03
- 43. Enrico Gasparotto, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 9:50
- 44. Joseph Rosskopf, (USA) BMC RACING TEAM, at 10:14
- 45. Pawel Poljanski, (POL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 10:14
- 46. Julien Bernard, (FRA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 10:14
- 47. Damien Howson, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 10:14
- 48. Carlos Verona, (ESP) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 10:14
- 49. Eros Capecchi, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 10:14
- 50. Andrey Grivko, (UKR) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 12:36
- 51. Hugo Houle, (CAN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 12:36
- 52. Danilo Wyss, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 12:36
- 53. Kilian Frankiny, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 12:36
- 54. Matteo Fabbro, (ITA) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 12:36
- 55. Pavel Kochetkov, (RUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 12:36
- 56. Tobias Ludvigsson, (SWE) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 12:36
- 57. Pavel Sivakov, (RUS) TEAM SKY, at 12:36
- 58. Remy Mertz, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 12:36
- 59. Xandro Meurisse, (BEL) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 12:36
- 60. Silvan Dillier, (SUI) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 12:36
- 61. Thomas De Gendt, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 12:36
- 62. Jens Keukeleire, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 12:36
- 63. Tejay Van Garderen, (USA) BMC RACING TEAM, at 12:36
- 64. Hugh John Carthy, (GBR) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 12:36
- 65. David Lopez Garcia, (ESP) TEAM SKY, at 16:18
- 66. Brendan Canty, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 17:22
- 67. Stef Clement, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 18:30
- 68. Michael Storer, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at 18:30
- 69. Dayer Quintana, (COL) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 18:30
- 70. Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski, (USA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 18:39
- 71. Nico Denz, (GER) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 21:34
- 72. Fabien Doubey, (FRA) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 21:34
- 73. Matteo Bono, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 24:59
- 74. Odd Christian Eiking, (NOR) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 24:59
- 75. Simon Geschke, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at 24:59
- 76. Maxim Belkov, (RUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 24:59
- 77. Kristijan Koren, (SLO) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 24:59
- 78. Jaco Venter, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 24:59
- 79. Nicola Conci, (ITA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 24:59
- 80. Antoine Duchesne, (CAN) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 24:59
- 81. Benjamin Thomas, (FRA) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 24:59
- 82. Luke Rowe, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 24:59
- 83. Baptiste Planckaert, (BEL) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 24:59
- 84. Michael MØrkØv, (DEN) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 24:59
- 85. James Shaw, (GBR) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 24:59
- 86. William Clarke, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 24:59
- 87. Léo Vincent, (FRA) GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 24:59
- 88. Peter Kennaugh, (GBR) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 24:59
- 89. Bram Tankink, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 24:59
- 90. Marco Minnaard, (NED) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 24:59
- 91. Sonny Colbrelli, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 24:59
- 92. José GonÇalves, (POR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 24:59
- 93. Alex Dowsett, (GBR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 26:30
- 94. Timothy Dupont, (BEL) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 28:43
- 95. Rüdiger Selig, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 28:43
- 96. Nicholas Dlamini, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 28:43
- 97. Roberto Ferrari, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 28:43
- 98. Michael Albasini, (SUI) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 28:43
- 99. Gregory Daniel, (USA) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 28:43
- 100. Andreas Schillinger, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 28:43
- 101. Tom Bohli, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 28:43
- 102. Pascal Ackermann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 28:43
- 103. Johann Van Zyl, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 28:43
- 104. Alexis Gougeard, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 34:48
- 105. Samuel Dumoulin, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 34:50
- DNF James Knox, (GBR) QUICK – STEP FLOORS
- DNF Carlos Betancur, (COL) MOVISTAR TEAM
- DNF Omar Fraile Matarranz, (ESP) ASTANA PRO TEAM
- DNF Diego Rosa, (ITA) TEAM SKY
- DNF Fumiyuki Beppu, (JPN) TREK – SEGAFREDO
- DNF Lars Boom, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO
- DNF Floris De Tier, (BEL) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO
- DNF Tom Stamsnijder, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB
- DNF Louis Vervaeke, (BEL) TEAM SUNWEB
- DNF Svein Tuft, (CAN) MITCHELTON – SCOTT
- DNF Dario Cataldo, (ITA) ASTANA PRO TEAM
- DNF Christopher Hamilton, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB