Tour de Romandie: Ackermann sprints to victory on final stage; Roglic wins overall

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Pascal Ackermann took the biggest race of his young career by sprinting to victory on the final stage at the Tour de Romandie. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) and UAE Team Emirates veteran Roberto Ferrari rounded out the podium for stage honors. Lotto Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic took the general classification win eight seconds in front of Sky’s Egan Bernal, with Richie Porte (BMC) in third.

Final General Classification, Top Ten

1. Primož RogliČ, (SLO) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 17:09:00

2. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :08

3. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :35

4. Jakob Fuglsang, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:16

5. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:23

6. Steven Kruijswijk, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:32

7. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:49

8. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:49

9. Emanuel Buchmann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 3:09

10. Daniel Martin, (IRL) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 3:12

The final stage proved to be a formality for the overall classification, with the podium unchanged from the previous day. The heavy lifting of Roglic’s first Romandie overall win occurred yesterday when he was forced to respond to searing attacks from Bernal in the final kilometers.

Roglic has emerged as the preeminent week-long stage racer in the past year and his Romandie victory only adds to an already impressive collection of wins. Despite his strong week, the Slovenian cut a subdued figured and downplayed his individual performance in the post-race interview.

“I think we are all really happy with this win. With the whole team, I think that we showed we are really strong, we have really strong guys and it was a pleasure to work with them and to win in the end.”

Roglic and Bernal performances fuel speculation about what the two riders could be capable of in the grand tours.

Ackermann’s stage win followed a day that saw a group of riders including Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) get clear 10 kilometers into the rolling 182-kilometer course. They built an advantage of just over 3:30 over the peloton but were never given a significant gap that would have imperiled the chances of a sprint finish.

After a valiant fight, the breakaway was reeled in by the peloton with ten kilometers remaining. With no dominate sprinters remaining in the race, the finale was chaotic as Bahrain-Merida tried to control the front of the peloton for their sprinter Sonny Colbrelli, but attacks inside the final kilometer left the Italian boxed with 200 meters to go and Ackermann was allowed to get a clean run at the line and polished it off with an emphatic victory.

Visibly giddy in his post-race interview, Ackermann said he was motivated to win by the work his team had done to nurse him through the high mountains featured throughout the past week, “The team made an amazing job not only today but on the other days because they had to carry me all over the mountains. After yesterday, when we finished the stage we said now we win tomorrow. I had the best lead-out man in the race and he did an amazing job and the rest of the team did an amazing job. It was perfect.”

