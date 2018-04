Jungels dazzles with solo win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) won Liege-Bastogne-Liege in stunning solo fashion on Sunday. The 25-year-old finished ahead of a chase group sprint won by Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac, with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) rounding out the podium. Jungel’s 37-second margin of victory was the largest since fellow Luxembourg Andy Schleck’s win in 2009.

The win cemented Jungel’s status as a star of the future, as well as capping a historic spring campaign for the Quick-Step Floors team that saw the team win two monuments, including the Tour of Flanders, and two of the four Ardennes classics.

Even with his immense talent in the individual time trial, Jungels was unsure he would be able to hold off the chasers all the way to the line. “I made the most of my rouleur abilities in the finale. I needed to be very careful with how I used my strength, especially when we got to Saint-Nicolas.

“I couldn’t push too deep. And then I still feared being caught in the finale. It was the longest kilometre in my life. I only saw I could win when I entered the last curve, not before.”

The 258-kilometer long classic, affectionately known as La Doyenne, is the oldest and arguably the hardest of all cycling’s monuments. Due to the punishing length and profile of the course, the race is known for the somewhat dull style of racing it tends to produce. Despite that, this year’s editions deviated from the muted racing seen in recent years, with the race turned on its head when Jungels threw down what would prove to be the winning attack with 20km to go on the Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons.

The peloton, which featured a sizeable number of riders before the climb, was immediately thinned out. Pre-race favorites Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Michał Kwiatkowski (Sky), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) took turns attacking what was left of the peloton in an attempt to bridge back up to the flying Jungels.

However, the group lacked the firepower and corporation to make contact. With Jungel’s teammate Julian Alaphilippe lurking on the wheels in nearly every counter-attack, no chase group was able to gather the necessary momentum.

Jelle Vandendert (Lotto Soudal) eventually got clear of the group on the Côte de Saint-Nicolas with 6km remaining. His attack saw Valverde lose the wheels on the climb, which was an early sign that the four-time champion would not be adding a record-tying fifth victory.

By the top of the climb, Jungel’s gap had shrunk from close to a minute to just 19 seconds. However, with Vandendert unable to close the gap and the chasing group locked in a stalemate, Jungels was able to push his gap back out to 32 seconds as he began the final uphill drag to the line.

Back in the group, Bardet attacked before the bunch hit the final kilometer, pulling Woods out with him. The Frenchman and Canadian were able to overtake the fading Vandenert on the uphill drag and came into the final bend with 250 meters remaining together. Woods easily outsprinted Bardet for second place and a career-defining result, while Alaphille won the sprint from what remained of the group for fourth.

Results