Chantal Blaak wins Women’s Amstel Gold

Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) emerged victorious from a select group to win the 2018 Amstel Gold Race. The world champion beat Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Michelton-Scott) in a three-up sprint to win her home country’s biggest race.
The Dutchwoman leveraged her dominate Boels team to make it into a breakaway of eight riders with 55km remaining in the 114.9km race. She comfortably followed attacks on the final ascent of the Cauberg, and made it the final kilometer as part of the leading trio. Brand opened up the sprint first, but Blaak answered and convincingly won the sprint to the line.
Blaak appeared full of confidence in the final few kilometers. She had tested the peloton with an attack on the Cauberg with 20km to go and liked what she saw. “I wanted to test my legs and found out that I was maybe the strongest rider in the break. Then I knew that the others would have to beat me today and that I could trust my sprint.”
The group of eight riders was splintered when Blaak attacked the penultimate climb of the Cauberg. She was followed by the American Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), and Australian Spratt. The trio was caught as they began the final lap by Brand, Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance).
Markus made a move on the Bemelerberg, but was immediately closed down by Blaak. In the Peloton behind, the Sunweb and Boels-Dolmans squads moved to the front to neutralize the chase and ensure the breakaway would make it to the line.
Lotta Lepisto (Cervélo Bigla) and Bronzini, who were both distanced by Blaak’s attack, clawed their way back to the front group right as the group began the final climb up the Cauberg.
On the final ascent of the Cauberg, Brand opened up the attacks but was closely marked by Blaak and Spratt. The trio would continue to trade jabs over the top but came into the final kilometer together.
Spratt went to the front to push the pace with 1000 meters to hold off the chasing Ryan and Markus and secure a podium place. Brand launched her sprint from Blaak’s wheel at 250 meters from the line, but Blaak countered immediately. The Sunweb rider couldn’t come around and Blaak went on to win by several bike lengths. Spratt finished in third place.
Ryan and Markus finished a few seconds back to round out of the top five. Ryan’s fifth place gives the young American yet another s0lid result and continues her breakout season. The win also sees Blaak moves into the lead of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.
Full Results
- 1. Chantal Blaak, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, in 3:24:17
- 2. Lucinda Brand, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00:00
- 3. Amanda Spratt, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at :00:03
- 4. Riejanne Markus, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00:04
- 5. Alexis Ryan, (USA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :00:06
- 6. Audrey Cordon Ragot, (FRA) WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00:14
- 7. Giorgia Bronzini, (ITA) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00:41
- 8. Lotta Pauliina LepistÖ, (FIN) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00:56
- 9. Eugenia Bujak, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at :01:30
- 10. Marianne Vos, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:30
- 11. Arlenis Sierra, (CUB) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :01:30
- 12. Elisa Longo Borghini, (ITA) WIGGLE HIGH5, at :01:30
- 13. Sofia Bertizzolo, (ITA) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :01:30
- 14. Amy Pieters, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :01:30
- 15. Annemiek Van Vleuten, (NED) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at :01:30
- 16. Elena Cecchini, (ITA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :01:30
- 17. Malgorzata Jasinska, (POL) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :01:30
- 18. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, (RSA) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:30
- 19. Soraya Paladin, (ITA) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :01:30
- 20. Katarzyna Pawlowska, (POL) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at :01:30
- 21. Anastasiia Iakovenko, (RUS) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at :01:30
- 22. Sofie De Vuyst, (BEL) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at :01:30
- 23. Margarita Victo Garcia CaÑellas, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :01:30
- 24. Ane Santesteban Gonzalez, (ESP) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :01:30
- 25. Ellen Van Dijk, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :01:30
- 26. Floortje Mackaij, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :01:30
- 27. Janneke Ensing, (NED) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :01:30
- 28. Lara Vieceli, (ITA) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :01:30
- 29. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, (POL) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :01:30
- 30. Jeanne Korevaar, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:30
- 31. Sabrina Stultiens, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:30
- 32. Lauren Stephens, (USA) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :01:30
- 33. Shara Gillow, (AUS) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at :01:30
- 34. Alena Amialiusik, (BLR) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :01:30
- 35. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, (FRA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :01:30
- 36. Rossella Ratto, (ITA) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :01:30
- 37. Megan Guarnier, (USA) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :01:30
- 38. Anna Van Der Breggen, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :01:30
- 39. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, (DEN) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :01:30
- 40. Asja Paladin, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at :01:39
- 41. Ruth Winder, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at :01:39
- 42. Lisa Brennauer, (GER) WIGGLE HIGH5, at :01:56
- 43. Nancy Van Der Burg, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at :01:56
- 44. Claudia Koster, (NED) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at :02:08
- 45. Kelly Van Den Steen, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at :02:08
- 46. Rozanne Slik, (NED) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at :02:08
- 47. Eva Buurman, (NED) TREK – DROPS, at :02:08
- 48. Anouska Koster, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:08
- 49. Marie Vilmann, (DEN) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:08
- 50. Lorena Llamas Garcia, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :02:08
- 51. Emilia Fahlin, (SWE) WIGGLE HIGH5, at :02:08
- 52. Tatiana Guderzo, (ITA) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at :02:11
- 53. Karol-Ann Canuel, (CAN) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :02:11
- 54. Moniek Tenniglo, (NED) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at :02:24
- 55. Abby-Mae Parkinson, (GBR) TREK – DROPS, at :02:24
- 56. Leah Kirchmann, (CAN) TEAM SUNWEB, at :02:24
- 57. Anabelle Dreville, (FRA) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at :02:24
- 58. Roxane Knetemann, (NED) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :02:24
- 59. Paulien Rooijakkers, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02:24
- 60. Coryn Rivera, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at :02:24
- 61. Trixi Worrack, (GER) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at :03:05
- 62. Jip Van Den Bos, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :03:05
- 63. Aude Biannic, (FRA) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :08:16
- 64. Alicia Gonzalez Blanco, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :08:16
- 65. Marion Sicot, (FRA) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at :09:27
- 66. Mieke KrÖger, (GER) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at :09:27
- 67. Severine Eraud, (FRA) EXPERZA – FOOTLOGIX, at :09:27
- 68. Vita Heine, (NOR) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at :09:27
- 69. Tetiana Riabchenko, (UKR) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at :09:27
- 70. Rasa Leleivyte, (LTU) AROMITALIA VAIANO, at :09:27
- 71. Chiara Zanettin, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at :09:27
- 72. Kathrin Hammes, (GER) TREK – DROPS, at :09:27
- 73. Martina Ritter, (AUT) WIGGLE HIGH5, at :09:27
- 74. Omer Shapira, (ISR) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :09:27
- 75. Ann-Sophie Duyck, (BEL) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :09:27
- 76. Clara Koppenburg, (GER) CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :09:27
- 77. Urška Žigart, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at :09:27
- 78. Demi De Jong, (NED) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at :09:27
- 79. Doris Schweizer, (SUI) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at :09:27
- 80. Dalia Muccioli, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at :09:27
- 81. Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz, (ESP) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :09:27
- 82. Rachel Neylan, (AUS) MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, at :09:52
- 83. Jenelle Crooks, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at :10:02
- 84. Jessica Allen, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at :10:02
- 85. Esther Van Veen, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at :10:02
- 86. Anna Trevisi, (ITA) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :10:02
- 87. Ilaria Sanguineti, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at :10:02
- 88. Sofia Beggin, (ITA) ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :10:02
- 89. Mayuko Hagiwara, (JPN) ALE CIPOLLINI, at :10:02