Amstel Gold: Valgren upsets favorites with late attack

Michael Valgren (Astana) won the Amstel Gold Race in the Limburg region of the Netherlands on Sunday with a late attack out of a select group in the final kilometers. Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) was second and two-time winner Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) rounded out the podium.

Amstel marks the second major one-day victory for the Dane after his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph in February, and it came about in eerily similar circumstances as Astana once again exploited a numerical advantage in the lead group in the race’s finale.

Valgren was quick to credit the work of his teammate and countryman Jakob Fuglsang in his post-race interview, “Me and Jakob work well together. He was super strong and made the other guys tired. My second attack was the good one and I finished it off.”

The Dane used his head just as much as his legs to catch out the big favorites. He timed his attack perfectly, launching with just over 2km remaining. Kreuziger responded while the rest of the select group was left looking as the two riders disappeared up the road. Due to the group’s hesitation, they quickly pulled out an insurmountable advantage going into the final kilometer.

The sprint was a formality, as the powerful Valgren easily came around Kreuziger to take a career-defining victory.

Top 10

1. Michael Valgren Andersen, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, in 6:40:07

2. Roman Kreuziger, (CZE) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00:00

3. Enrico Gasparotto, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00:02

4. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00:19

5. Alejandro Valverde, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00:19

6. Tim Wellens, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00:19

7. Julian Alaphilippe, (FRA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00:19

8. Jakob Fuglsang, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00:23

9. Lawson Craddock, (USA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :00:30

10. Jelle Vanendert, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00:36

More to come…