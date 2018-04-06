VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Paris-Roubaix 2018

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The grand finale of the cobbled classics is nearly here! The hardmen are headed south to take on the so-called “Queen of the Classics,” Paris-Roubaix.

The gnarliest cobbles on the WorldTour await on Sunday, with defending champ Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), world champ Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and a stable of powerful Quick-Step riders set to do battle on the pavé one last time this spring.

The Recon Ride takes a deeper dive into the parcours and the list of pre-race favorites, with Quick-Step’s Zdenek Stybar and EF Education-First’s Tom Scully also providing some insight ahead of the 116th edition of Paris-Roubaix.

