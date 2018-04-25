VN Show: Three reasons Jungels won Liège; Lance settlement; e-bike racing

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Le Tour de France, Red Bull Content Pool, YouTube/Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team, YouTube/iloveandyschleck, YouTube/The Singletrack Sampler

It isn’t easy to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège with a long solo breakaway. In fact, it hasn’t happened in 10 years! We explain the three key factors that led Bob Jungels to win his first monument on Sunday ahead of the cagey favorites who thought it would end in a sprint.

We also talk about the big settlement in the Federal government’s case against Lance Armstrong. Instead of a $100-million whistleblower case, Armstrong is paying $5 million plus $1.65 million for Floyd Landis’s legal fees. Did Lance win this one? It sure seems like he did.

And in the world of off-road racing, Spencer takes on the e-mountain bike race at Sea Otter Classic.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.