VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018

The spring classics are nearing their conclusion, with one monumental race left for classics fans to enjoy this Sunday: Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will look to defend his title against a flying Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and a host of other punchy climbers in the Ardennes week finale.

The Recon Ride previews the parcours and the favorites of “La Doyenne,” the oldest major one-day event on the calendar and the final marquee classic of the spring.

