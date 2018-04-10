VN podcast, ep. 88: How Sagan won Paris-Roubaix

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Paris-Roubaix 2018 The Recon Ride takes a deeper dive into the parcours and the list of pre-race favorites for Paris-Roubaix.

Peter Sagan finally succeeded in winning Paris-Roubaix, doing it in the most audacious way imaginable. Andrew Hood and Dane Cash were on the ground in France to witness the world champion’s second career monument victory. They discuss how the race played out, what it means for Sagan, and also speak to Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert to find out why their Quick-Step freight train went off the rails.

As you may know, Sunday also was tragic. Michael Goolaerts, 23, died of heart failure at Paris-Roubaix. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

