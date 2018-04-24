VN pod, ep. 90: Did Lance win or lose? Plus a Sea Otter recap

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018 The Recon Ride previews the parcours and the contenders ahead of the spring's final major classic, the capstone of the Ardennes classics,

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Lance Armstrong settled with the Feds for $5 million… Did he win?

But first, we discuss the tactics that played out in one of the most exciting editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in years.

Later in the show, we bring on tech editor Dan Cavallari to talk about the biggest bike show in North America, Sea Otter Classic. What tech was cool? What trends are growing? And what’s the deal with e-bikes? All that and more on this episode.

