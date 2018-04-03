VN pod, ep. 77: Who impressed and who disappointed at Flanders

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews the Tour of Flanders 2018 The Recon Ride talks route and favorites, and hears from Sep Vanmarcke, ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Coming to you from the classics heartland of Belgium, we’ve got ample analysis and opinion on Tour of Flanders.

Some riders surprised, impressed, and amazed us. Others… not so much. Dane Cash and Andrew Hood look back on the biggest race in Belgium and what it meant for the key classics riders.

Tune in for lots of post-race interviews with key players of the peloton, recorded on site in Oudenaarde, Belgium.

