Tour of California confirms 13 WorldTour teams for 2018

Organizers confirmed that 13 WorldTour teams will take the start at the Amgen Tour of California, May 13-19. The women’s race, held May 17-19, will see 15 teams, including three of the top-five ranked squads in the UCI standings.

The lineup of men’s teams appears stronger than it was in 2017. There will be two more WorldTour teams — Ag2r La Mondiale and Mitchelton-Scott — and the race will no longer include Continental teams. However, Rally Cycling, which impressed last year with two stage wins by Evan Huffman, has bumped up to Pro Continental status and will again race in California. Three additional American Pro Continental teams, Hagens Berman Axeon, Holowesko-Citadel, and UnitedHealthcare, will also race.

Three world-class sprinters are expected to animate the men’s race, which starts in Long Beach and finishes in Sacramento: Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

The lineup of women’s teams also looks strong. However, the powerhouse Boels-Dolmans team will not race in California next month. That may open up the race for Canyon-SRAM or Sunweb.

“The team and I had some great results at the Amgen Tour of California last year and we will be back this year looking to build on that — it’s a fun race in beautiful locations, plus holds a lot of personal meaning for me being in my home state and country,” said Californian Coryn Rivera (Sunweb).

Amgen Tour of California 2018 men’s teams

Ag2r La Mondiale (F)

BMC Racing Team (US)

BORA-Hansgrohe (G)

Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (US)

Holowesko-Citadel (US)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (B)

Rally Cycling (US)

Team Dimension Data (SA)

Team EF Education First-Drapac (US)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (Swi)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo (Nl)

Team Sky (GB)

Team Sunweb (G)

Trek-Segafredo (US)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (US)

Amgen Tour of California 2018 women’s teams

Astana Women’s Team (Kaz)

BePink (I)

Canyon-SRAM Racing (G)

Hagens Berman-Supermint Pro Cycling (US)

Mexican National Team (Mex)

Rally Cycling (US)

Swapit-Agolico Cycling Pro Team (Mex)

Team Illuminate (US)

Team Sunweb (Nl)

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (US)

Trek-Drops (GB)

Twenty20 Pro Cycling (US)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (US)

USA Cycling National Team (US)

Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling (GB)