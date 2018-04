Romandie, stage 2: De Gendt continues quest for wins in all WorldTour races

Thomas De Gendt capped off an all-day breakaway with a solo victory in stage 2 of Tour de Romandie Thursday.

His goal is to win a stage in every WorldTour race, and with the Romandie victory, he’s getting close. De Gendt’s victory in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland was his eighth WorldTour stage win, which includes stages in all three grand tours.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) kept the overall lead after the peloton chased back a dangerous solo move by EF Education First-Drapac’s Nate Brown.

Top-10 overall

1. Primož RogliČ, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 8:14:25

2. Rohan Dennis, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

3. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, at :04

4. Diego Rosa, TEAM SKY, at :05

5. Pierre Roger Latour, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :05

6. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :08

7. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, TEAM SKY, at :10

8. Jonathan Castroviejo, TEAM SKY, at :10

9. Pierre Rolland, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :10

10. Richie Porte, BMC RACING TEAM, at :13

The Belgian breakaway artist De Gendt escaped early in the 173.9km stage. He had four other riders for company: his Lotto-Soudal teammate Victor Campenaerts, Andriy Grivko (Astana), Brown, and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin).

“We were planning it already two weeks ago, my teammate Campenaerts and I,” said De Gendt. He explained that they knew they could go all-out in this stage with a time trial on the calendar for recovery the next day.

“We had a nice group so we went full until the first intermediate sprint,” the winner added. “I knew I had a big chance. If we went just 400 watts the whole day I had a big chance for victory.”

Fabbro was the first to lose touch with the breakaway, after suffering a mechanical early on.

Over the day’s only category 2 climb, around the halfway point, Grivko was dropped by the breakaway.

In the closing kilometers, Campenaerts couldn’t stay with the leaders, leaving just De Gendt and Brown. The American posed a threat to Roglic’s overall lead, just 26 seconds behind in general classification at the start of the day.

So, with about 26km to go, De Gendt attacked Brown in a bid for glory.

“The last 10km I was dying inside,” said De Gendt. “I knew I had the victory but still you need to go to the finish. It took forever.”

The peloton caught Brown in the final kilometers, and Roglic kept his overall lead.

The Tour de Romandie continues Friday with an uphill time trial, which should favor Roglic. The 9.9km route gains 781 meters on the road from Ollon to Villars.

Stage 2 results

1. Thomas De Gendt, LOTTO SOUDAL, in 4:03:05

2. Sonny Colbrelli, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:04

3. Samuel Dumoulin, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04

4. Michael Matthews, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:04

5. Michael MØrkØv, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:04

6. Xandro Meurisse, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:04

7. Diego Rosa, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

8. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

9. Pierre Roger Latour, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04

10. Antoine Duchesne, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

11. Benjamin Thomas, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

12. José GonÇalves, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:04

13. Guillaume Martin, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:04

14. Merhawi Kudus, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:04

15. Jens Keukeleire, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:04

16. Rudy Molard, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

17. Hugo Houle, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:04

18. Marco Minnaard, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:04

19. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

20. Jakob Fuglsang, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:04

21. Daniel Martin, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

22. Fabien Doubey, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:04

23. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:04

24. Jaime Roson Garcia, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

25. Carlos Verona, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:04

26. Thomas Degand, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:04

27. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

28. James Shaw, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:04

29. Kristijan Đurasek, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

30. Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:04

31. Alexis Gougeard, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04

32. David Gaudu, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

33. Hugh John Carthy, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:04

34. Jaco Venter, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:04

35. Danilo Wyss, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:04

36. Jonathan Castroviejo, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

37. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:04

38. Richie Porte, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:04

39. Mathias Frank, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04

40. Steven Kruijswijk, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:04

41. Primož RogliČ, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:04

42. Simon Špilak, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:04

43. Damien Howson, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:04

44. Pawel Poljanski, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 2:04

45. Tobias Ludvigsson, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

46. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:04

47. Pierre Rolland, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:04

48. Andrey Amador, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

49. Emanuel Buchmann, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 2:04

50. Luke Rowe, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

51. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:04

52. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:04

53. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:04

54. Julien Bernard, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:04

55. Hermann Pernsteiner, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:04

56. Tanel Kangert, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:04

57. Rob Power, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:04

58. Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 2:04

59. Jesper Hansen, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:04

60. Remy Mertz, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:04

61. Mikel Nieve Iturralde, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:04

62. Dayer Quintana, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

63. Alex Dowsett, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:04

64. Pavel Kochetkov, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:04

65. Rohan Dennis, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:04

66. Léo Vincent, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 2:04

67. Lucas Hamilton, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:04

68. Winner Andrew Anacona, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

69. Eduardo Sepulveda, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

70. Nicola Conci, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:04

71. Pavel Sivakov, TEAM SKY, at 2:04

72. James Knox, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:04

73. Laurens Ten Dam, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:04

74. Anass Ait El Abdia, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

75. Christopher Hamilton, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:04

76. Eros Capecchi, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:04

77. Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

78. Sander Armee, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:04

79. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:04

80. Dario Cataldo, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:04

81. Matteo Fabbro, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:04

82. Carlos Betancur, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:04

83. Matteo Bono, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:04

84. Axel Domont, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:18

85. Michael Albasini, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 2:21

86. Stef Clement, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:23

87. Omar Fraile Matarranz, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:24

88. Enrico Gasparotto, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:30

89. Simon Geschke, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:31

90. David Lopez Garcia, TEAM SKY, at 2:40

91. Michael Storer, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:42

92. Louis Vervaeke, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:55

93. Nathan Brown, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 3:33

94. Nico Denz, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 7:20

95. Brendan Canty, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 7:20

96. Peter Kennaugh, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 7:20

97. Victor Campenaerts, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 8:05

98. Bram Tankink, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 8:05

99. Roberto Ferrari, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 9:26

100. Andrey Grivko, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 9:26

101. Kilian Frankiny, BMC RACING TEAM, at 9:26

102. Silvan Dillier, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 9:26

103. Timothy Dupont, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 11:09

104. Odd Christian Eiking, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 11:09

105. Baptiste Planckaert, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 11:09

106. Maxim Belkov, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 11:09

107. William Clarke, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:09

108. Gregory Daniel, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 16:27

109. Enzo Wouters, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 16:27

110. Fumiyuki Beppu, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 16:27

111. Tom Bohli, BMC RACING TEAM, at 16:27

112. Tom Stamsnijder, TEAM SUNWEB, at 16:27

113. Boy Van Poppel, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 16:27

114. Ramunas Navardauskas, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 16:27

115. Johann Van Zyl, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 16:27

116. Andreas Schillinger, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 16:27

117. Rüdiger Selig, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 16:27

118. Kristijan Koren, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 16:27

119. Pascal Ackermann, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 16:27

120. Nicholas Dlamini, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 16:27

121. Nicolas Dougall, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 16:27

122. Svein Tuft, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 16:27

123. Davide Martinelli, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 16:27

124. Fabio Sabatini, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 16:27

125. Elia Viviani, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 16:27

126. Lars Boom, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 19:36

127. Robert Thomas Wagner, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 19:36

128. Floris De Tier, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 19:36

DNF Erik Baska, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :

DNF Davide Cimolai, GROUPAMA – FDJ, in :

DNF Stephen Cummings, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :

General classification