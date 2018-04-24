Romandie: Matthews wins prologue, takes yellow

Australian Michael Matthews won the short prologue around Fribourg, Switzerland Tuesday to take the first leader’s jersey in the Tour de Romandie.

“Yeah, [winning was] a little bit of a surprise. I didn’t have such a good day in Liège,” Matthews said, referring to Sunday’s monument classic in Belgium.

Matthews (Sunweb) took the lead late in the start order, unseating Tom Bohli (BMC) by just one second.

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic came close to beating Matthews’s time, but the Slovenian settled for third place, also about one second slower.

Bohli did, however, get the consolation prize of best young rider’s jersey on the day.

“In the recon I thought it was a little bit sketchy, but when I came in with high speed it was OK,” Matthews said, adding that he actually had some fun in the technical 4km race that kicked off the six-stage race around Switzerland.

While some riders opted to race on standard road bikes, Matthews opted for a time trial bike, which appeared advantageous in the first half of the course, which was faster.

With a lumpy 166.6km route on tap Wednesday from Fribourg to Delémont, Matthews stands a chance to keep the yellow jersey and perhaps even win stage 1 as race leader. For now, however, he is content to celebrate the day’s victory.

“I think I’ll just enjoy this win now,” he said. “It’s my first win of the season it takes a bit of pressure off for the next days.”

Matthews is coming off of a broken shoulder suffered at Strade Bianche in March.

“I had a rocky start to the season and things were difficult with my broken shoulder but I finally feel like things are on the up again,” he added.