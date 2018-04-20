Tour of the Gila: Tvetcov, Dygert nab time trial victories

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) and Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air – Twenty20) took time trial victories at the Tour of the Gila on Friday.

Tvetcov powered to a convincing victory in the third stage, finishing the 26-kilometer course in Tyrone, New Mexico in 33:30. That was 25 seconds better than second-placed Gavin Mannion, his UnitedHealthcare teammate. Rally Cycling’s Evan Huffman was third fastest on the day, 31 seconds behind Tvetcov.

Rally’s Rob Britton finished with the fourth best time, surging to the top of the general classification as overnight leader Oscar Sánchez (Canel’s Specialized) lost time and tumbled to fourth overall.

Dygert bested Rally’s Sarah Poidevin to take the stage by 13 seconds in the women’s race, marking her second stage victory so far at the Tour of the Gila.

GC leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) finished third to extend her overall advantage.

The race continues Saturday in Silver City.