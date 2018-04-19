Tour of the Gila: Blevins, Dygert take stage 2 wins

Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) claimed the second stage of the Tour of the Gila on Thursday, besting Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) after a 120.7-kilometer day of racing in and around Fort Bayard. Jelly Belly’s Cormac McGeough took third on the day.

Oscar Sánchez (Canel’s Specialized) finished safely to retain his overall race lead.

On the women’s side, Chloe Dygert (Twenty20 – Sho-Air) narrowly pipped Rally’s Emma White for the stage victory. UnitedHealthcare’s Diana Peñuela took third.

Peñuela’s UnitedHealthcare teammate Katie Hall finished fifth and remains in the GC leader’s jersey.