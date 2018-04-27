Tour de Romandie: Bernal claims mountain TT; Roglic stays in yellow

Sky’s Egan Bernal powered to victory in Friday’s stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, a 9.8-kilometer uphill time trial.

The promising 21-year-old Colombian bossed the climber-friendly course in 25:10 to take his first career WorldTour victory. Race leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) put in the day’s second best time, four seconds slower than Bernal’s, to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey. Bernal’s strong performance catapulted him to second overall.

BMC’s Richie Porte was the only other rider to finish within half a minute of Bernal in the time trial, setting the third fastest mark, 18 seconds down.

The race continues Saturday with a 149.5-kilometer mountain stage that starts and finishes in Sion.

Stage 2, top 10

1. Egan Arley Bernal, TEAM SKY, in 25:10

2. Primož Roglič, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :04

3. Richie Porte, BMC RACING TEAM, at :18

4. Steven Kruijswijk, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :48

5. Rui Costa, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:06

6. Pierre Latour, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:21

7. Rohan Dennis, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:26

8. Daniel Martin, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:28

9. Emanuel Buchmann, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:30

10. Simon Spilak, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN, at 1:43

Top-10 overall