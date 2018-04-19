Tour of the Alps: Sanchez solos to stage 4 win

Astana claimed its third stage victory at the Tour of the Alps on Thursday. Luis León Sánchez won stage 4, a 134.3-kilometer ride from Klausen to Lienz, ahead of LottoNL-Jumbo’s George Bennett and Koen Bouwnman.

The Spaniard survived a tough day on a mountainous parcours and then soloed away from a select group in the closing kilometers to take the win.

Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot arrived in fourth place on the day to retain his overall race lead.

The Tour of the Alps concludes Friday with a 164.2-kilometer stage 5 from Rattenberg to Innsbruck, which will host the road world championships this fall.